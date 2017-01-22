Philadelphia Eagles need a workhorse running back

The Philadelphia Eagles’ offseason grocery list features wide receiver and cornerback, but the need of a work horse running back is just as important heading into 2017.

When thinking about what positions the Philadelphia Eagles need to improve in 2017, the two positions almost everyone brings up are wide receiver and cornerback.

Both needs are huge for the Eagles, but the lack of a star running back who can consistently put up 20+ carries and 100-yard games in 2016 hurt the Eagles’ playoff hopes just as badly as the previously mentioned weak points.

Although originally it wasn’t Doug Pederson‘s intention to bring in a backfield by committee, the Eagles consistently cycled through two to three different runners every game behind Carson Wentz.

Heading into the season, Ryan Mathews was expected to be the number one running back that would take the pressure off the rookie quarterback. Pederson learned like coaches in the past that Mathews cannot be relied upon as the focal point of the run game.

The talent has always been there with Mathews, but the yearly injury issues, on top of the fumbling problems force coaches to make the former Fresno State runner a rotational player.

2016 wasn’t any different. Mathews missed three games and only started eight after falling out of favor with the coaching staff.

Fumbles in key situations, such as in Week 5 where the Eagles led Detroit with only two minutes to go allowed Darren Sproles and Wendell Smallwood to steal carries from Mathews.

The lack of a reliable runner forced Pederson to run a rotation.

Four different running backs had games with double digit carries including Mathews, Sproles, Smallwood, and even Byron Marshall.

Philadelphia finished 11th in total rushing yards and yards per game, however when the 24th ranked passing attack could not get going (which was often thanks to the worst receiving group in the league), the offense could not look to the running game to take over.

It was merely a small side dish instead of the main course on offense.

Although Pederson wanted to limit Wentz’s passing attempts, relying on a strong running game to help bring along the rookie, the lack of one resulted in the rookie passer breaking the passing attempts record for a rookie with 607 attempts.

When you are throwing to the likes of Nelson Agholor and Dorial Green-Beckham, that is a recipe for disaster.

Wentz was extremely efficient on play action passes, but the lack of a strong running game forced Pederson to store away any PA play calls.

Out of 16 games, only two resulted in a runner surpassing the 100-yard mark. Mathews finished with 109 against Atlanta, and 128 against Baltimore.

We can blame the receivers and corners all day for why the Eagles collapsed in the second half of the season, but not having a workhorse running back was just as important to the downfall as anything else.

When a team has someone like Ezekiel Elliot, or Le’veon Bell, running backs that can consistently make big play after big play, it opens up so much for an offense.

There wasn’t a single skills player on the 53-man roster that struck fear into defenses.

There are many different routes the Eagles can take in finding a true workhorse running back. Whether it is investing in a rookie first-rounder like Florida State’s Dalvin Cook, finding a late round gem, or picking up a free agent, there is proof of each strategy having success.

The Arizona Cardinals found David Johnson in the fourth round. Dallas on the other hand took Elliot with the fourth overall pick in 2015. New England elected to pick up a cheap free agent option in Legarrette Blount.

The Eagles have a lot of work to do to in order to fully maximize Wentz in 2017 and beyond. Finding two or even three more receivers that can consistently get open may take a year or two. While the search for competent pass catchers continues, the Eagles must find a running back who can take the pressure off Wentz every now and then.

The Titans’ blueprint to building around their young star QB should be the exact way Philadelphia does it.

Marcus Mariota struggled in his rookie year to make things happen with receivers like Harry Douglas, while taking a significant step up in his second year after the Titans invested in the running game. Signing DeMarco Murray and drafting Derrick Henry in the second round made Mariota a much better quarterback compared to when he was handing off to the likes of Antonio Andrews and Bishop Sankey (yuck).

His receiving core didn’t get significantly better. The Titans added two effective pieces in Rishard Matthews and Tajae Sharpe, but neither are game breakers.

Mariota’s 2015 numbers: 62.2% 2,818 YDS 19 TD 10 INT 91.5 Rating

Mariota’s 2016 numbers: 61.2% 3,426 YDS 26 TD 9 INT 95.6 Rating

The Falcons are another good example. Although Matt Ryan always had Julio Jones, Atlanta didn’t maximize the full potential of their offense until this season when both Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman emerged as unstoppable running backs.

So although I believe the Eagles desperately need at least two more receivers that can be reliable week in and week out, that have deep threat ability, and can bail out your QB on a consistent basis, the Titans also showed that you can get by without elite receivers.

Instead with an elite running game, proving how it is just as important to find runners for the Eagles as it is to find pass catchers.

Having to pull a rabbit out of a hat every play to move the chains can be a lot for a young QB to handle. When a running back can consistently average four or five yards a carry, or break off big 20+ yard runs (The Eagles had just one run of 20+ yards), guys like Rishard Matthews can produce for you.

The only problem for the Eagles is they have nobody near the deep threat ability that Matthews has.

So yes the Eagles need wide receivers, but Howie Roseman needs to make adding a workhorse in the backfield a priority in the 2017 offseason, whether that is through free agency or the draft.

