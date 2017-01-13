Philadelphia Eagles must re-sign Bennie Logan immediately

It would be foolish of the Philadelphia Eagles not to re-sign Bennie Logan.

Over the last two seasons, defensive tackle Bennie Logan has slowly emerged as one of the Philadelphia Eagles‘ top defensive players. With Fletcher Cox lined up alongside the fourth-year player, the Eagles have one of the top defensive tackle tandems in the NFL.

Logan is scheduled to become a free agent when the clock strikes 4 p.m. on March 9. Though it will likely cost the Eagles a significant amount of money, it should be in the team’s best interest to re-sign Logan to a long-term extension.

Logan’s statistics don’t jump off the page. In 14 games this season, he recorded 24 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. However, his stat line is not indicative of his value to the Eagles. Logan is a disruptive force on Philadelphia’s defensive line, blocking running lanes and forcing running backs to bounce runs to high traffic areas and gain minimal yardage. In 2015, Logan had the second highest run-stop percentage among all interior defensive linemen, according to Pro Football Focus.

Without a doubt, Logan has become one of Philadelphia’s most important players. Unfortunately, bringing Logan back will not be cheap. According to Spotrac.com, the Eagles are projected to have only $12,440,825 in cap space this offseason, which could cause problems in negotiations.

Despite the Eagles’ cap issues, Logan has made it clear that he wants to stay in Philadelphia. When asked about his contract situation earlier in the season, Logan told the media that he’d rather stay than start over in another city.

“Trying to start over and do something new is something I’m not looking forward to. Because I enjoy being here, the city and everything. This is where I see myself at.”

If Logan walks in free agency, former seventh-round pick Beau Allen will fill in on the defensive line. Allen has started five games in his three-year career.

