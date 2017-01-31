Philadelphia Eagles: Mock Draft Adds Several Key Skill Players

Doug Pederson’s mediocre first season with the Eagles leads to several big names being drafted on both offense and defense

The Eagles fixed their glaring need of a quarterback, but adding tools to help the second-overall pick Carson Wentz succeed is Doug Pederson and Howie Roseman’s quest this offseason.

Wide receivers need to be added to a staff that failed to impress and dropped more balls than they caught. Youth needs to be found at running back, with Ryan Mathews and Darren Sproles aging faster than the Eagles can replace them. Finally, the cornerback position in Philadelphia has been a major hole since Asante Samuel left.

Without further ado, here is a quick mock draft for the Philadelphia Eagles.

1

Marshon Lattimore CB, Ohio State

2

Dede Westbrook WR, Oklahoma

3

Samaje Perine RB, Oklahoma

4

Tyler Orlovsky C, West Virginia

4

Travis Rudolph WR, Florida State

5

Ejuan Price DE/LB, Pittsburgh

6

Stevie Tuikolovatu DT, USC

7

Will Likely CB/PR, Maryland

The Eagles filled a ton of needs by getting two reliable receivers, two cornerbacks, a center to potentially replace Jason Kelce, an interior defensive lineman to replace the pending free agent Bennie Logan, and a pass rusher with Connor Barwin expected to be cut.

If the Eagles, who will host the draft in April on the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum, can walk away with these eight players, a playoff push could certainly be in their future in 2017.

Should the Eagles draft a wide receiver earlier, or go with the best player available? Comment below and on Twitter @NFLMocks.

