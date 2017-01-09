Philadelphia Eagles make right decision by firing Greg Lewis

The Eagles have fired wide receivers coach Greg Lewis.

As mean as this may sound, there’s a party going on somewhere in “The City of Brotherly Love”. Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and wide receivers coach Greg Lewis has been fired by the Eagles’ brass, and there shouldn’t be anyone who follows this team that disagrees with the decision. It was absolutely the right move.

When training camp opened, debate raged about whether the wide receivers or the cornerbacks were the worst position group on the Eagles’ roster. That conversation continued throughout the regular season, but by the time the 2016 season closed, it was official. The wide receivers were the worst unit on the team, it wasn’t even close and you could even argue they regressed as the season continued.

At least the cornerbacks came up with big plays on occasion

Lewis is a nice guy. Truthfully, he might actually be too nice. He doesn’t seem to be capable of commanding a room. He’s very passive. On game days, it was difficult to determine what he was doing and whether or not he was being effective.

There was some concern with how former head coach Chip Kelly ran things. As a result, they went with more of a players coach this time around. Time will tell if that works. Truthfully, more of a balance is needed. You need guys who can relate at the top, but you also need someone who can get in someone’s face sometimes. For the Eagles, the latter is needed as a wide receivers coach. These guys aren’t performing or getting better.

In the end, the NFL is a results-driven business and there weren’t enough results to warrant him being a coach on this team. We wish Lewis well, but this was absolutely what the team needed to do.

This article originally appeared on