Philadelphia Eagles hire Mike Groh as wide receivers coach

Groh will have his work cut out trying to turn around the Philadelphia Eagles’ receivers.

The Philadelphia Eagles have a new wide receivers coach. Mike Groh, who spent the season with the Los Angeles Rams, will be tasked with turning the Eagles’ receiving corps around in 2017.

With Jordan Matthews, Nelson Agholor and Dorial Green-Beckham leading the way, the Eagles had one of the worst receiving corps in the NFL this season. Thanks to the major lack of production from the receivers, Greg Lewis lost his job after just one year as the Eagles’ wide receivers coach.

Needless to say, Groh will have quite the task trying to turn around the Eagles’ pass-catchers.

Prior to his one-year stint with the Rams, Groh spent three seasons as the Chicago Bears’ wide receivers coach and helped turn Alshon Jeffery into a Pro Bowl wideout. The Bears ranked fifth in passing offense during his first year in Chicago, but the team’s passing productivity gradually dropped to 23rd in 2015.

In his only season as the Rams’ passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach this year, Los Angeles ranked 31st in the league in passing offense.

From 2011-2012, Groh served as the receivers coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide and helped develop Amari Cooper into an eventual first-round pick.

Groh was also an assistant for the New York Jets in 2000 when his father, Al Groh, was the team’s head coach.

In an official release from the Eagles, Doug Pederson expressed his excitement to have Groh joining the coaching staff.

“Mike brings with him a vast array of experience coaching wide receivers in the NFL and college. Over his career, he has demonstrated a great ability as a teacher and as a motivator and we look forward to him getting started in Philadelphia.”

Groh only has five years of NFL coaching experience and doesn’t have a lot to show for it, but has a solid resume of developing young receivers, which the Eagles desperately need.

