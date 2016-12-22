Philadelphia Eagles could play the spoiler role on Thursday night

On Thursday, the Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants and can end their chances at a division title with a win.

If the Giants lose on Thursday, they’ll fall to 10-5 on the 2016 season. We know the Dallas Cowboys can’t finish the season with a record worse than 12-4, so what does this mean? The Eagles won’t make the playoffs but can still play a role in determining who wins the NFC East. This week, some analysts have dubbed this game as the Eagles ‘Super Bowl’. The good news for Philly is the Giants will be without Jason Pierre-Paul.

On Tuesday, the Eagles were notified that Jason Peters and Fletcher Cox were voted to the NFL Pro Bowl roster. The Giants had four of their own voted in: Odell Beckham Jr., Janoris Jenkins, Landon Collins, and Dwayne Harris. The difference between the two teams has been one has shown the ability to be able to finish games. A year ago, this plagued the Giants and prevented them from competing for a playoff spot.

They’ve been reinvigorated by head coach Ben McAdoo and a new season. Collins, has blossomed into a playmaker at safety. Jenkins may miss this game, but he’s been everything the Giants hoped that he would be at the cornerback position.

Can the Eagles win?

The Eagles have a shot to win, but they can’t afford for Carson Wentz to throw interceptions, and they can’t spot the Giants 14 points like they did last time. The Eagles need to take advantage of one of the Giants’ biggest weaknesses, their offensive line. They have struggled to keep Eli Manning upright throughout the season, but in the first meeting, Manning torched “The Birds” for four touchdown passes. That included two to Beckham. Brandon Graham and Cox will need to pressure Manning and force him to make errant passes to cause turnovers.

One of the key differences between the matchup on Thursday and their contest earlier in the season figures to be the workload given to Ryan Mathews. Mathews scored in the first game, but, only had five carries. Darren Sproles lead the Eagles in rushing in the first matchup (13 rushes for 57 yards), but Mathews, coming off a strong performance against the Baltimore Ravens, will anchor the backfield on Thursday.

What the numbers say

Zach Ertz has been one of the hottest tight ends in the NFL over the last five weeks. The first matchup against the Giants this season proved to be fruitful for Ertz as he snagged 8 receptions for 97 yards. The Eagles have won four of the last six contests in Philadelphia between these two rivals.

The Giants are third in the NFL in rush defense, only allowing 81.2 rush yards per game, but they rank 27th in the NFL in total defense. That suggests there will be opportunities for Wentz and the offense to make plays. The Giants are also 24th in the league in the category of points allowed per game (19.4). Philadelphia will need to minimize turnovers. That’s been their Achilles heel all season.

On Thursday, the Eagles will continue to accumulate valuable experience for Wentz. It will be interesting to see if the chemistry with Ertz continues to grow. If the Eagles can minimize their mistakes and turnovers, they have a chance to throw a wrench in the Giants’ plan for a division title. If not, the Giants may just ruin the Eagles’ Christmas.

