Philadelphia Eagles: 7 round 2017 NFL mock draft

We’re predicting who the Philadelphia Eagles will select in the 2017 NFL Draft.

It’s that time of year! Many are looking forward to eating excessive amounts of tasty treats and snacks while watching the Super Bowl, but just as many have their sights set on the 2017 NFL Draft.

For the first time since 1960, the NFL Draft will be held in the City of Brotherly Love, where the Philadelphia Eagles will hold either the 14th or 15th pick. Their final draft position will be determined by a coin flip at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine, which will also be where the team will be scouting the nations top prospects.

The Eagles have a lot of holes to fill this offseason and there numerous directions they could go with their seven selections in the draft. Here’s our best bet as to who will be the newest members of the Eagles come draft day.

Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

Davis could very well be the most complete receiver available in this year’s draft. Davis is the all-time FBS leader with 5,205 career receiving yards and leaves Western Michigan as the only receiver in FBS history with over 300 receptions, 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a career.

At 6’3″ and 215 pounds, Davis has the size and strength of a No. 1 receiver and also has the speed and elusiveness to generate yards after the catch. Davis’ game is more rounded out than any other receiver in this year’s draft class, but playing his college ball at a smaller school could impact where he gets taken.

CBS Sports projects Davis to be selected in the first round of the draft. Several other receiver-needy teams are picking ahead of the Eagles, but it seems more than plausible that Davis could fall in Philadelphia’s lap. If that’s the case, the Eagles will have finally found the blue-chip prospect they desperately need at wideout.

Dion Dawkins, G, Temple

The Eagles could be move on from center Jason Kelce and guard Allen Barbre this offseason. If that ends up being the case, the team will need to draft an interior lineman. With Isaac Seumalo likely to fill in at center, the Eagles’ best bet would be to draft a guard.

They won’t have to look far for one either.

Dion Dawkins (no relation to Brian Dawkins) is a New Jersey native and played his college ball at Philadelphia’s Temple University. Dawkins is a versatile linemen with a prototypical NFL frame and can play either tackle or guard. He excels as a blocker on both running and passing plays and regularly finishes hit assignment.

It’s not easy to get excited about on offensive lineman, but Dawkins’ film is quite a treat (Dawins [66] plays mainly left tackle and left guard here).

Dawkins should be available in the second round and would fit in well on the Eagles’ offensive line.

Cooper Kupp, WR, Eastern Washington

Yes, two receivers in the first three rounds of the draft.

The Eagles enter the offseason completely focused on building around quarterback Carson Wentz. Howie Roseman said Wentz could play a significant role in who the Eagles bring in during the offseason. If that holds true, Kupp would make sense in Philadelphia.

At Tuesday’s Senior Bowl weigh-in, Kupp was seen wearing an AO1 T-shirt, which has become a rallying cry started by Wentz in the Eagles’ locker room. Wentz and Kupp also share the same agent.

The 6’2″ receiver lacks speed, but makes up for it with crisp routes and an uncanny ability to pick up yards after the catch. Kupp tallied 428 receptions for 6,464 yards and 73 touchdowns in four years at Eastern Washington, which are all career FCS records.

Kareem Hunt, RB, Toledo

The Eagles could be in trouble if they do not address the running back position this offseason. Ryan Mathews probably won’t be back with the Eagles next year, Darren Sproles is set to retire at the end of the 2017 season and Wendell Smallwood is nothing more than a change-of-pace back.

That said, Kareem Hunt could be the Eagles’ 2017 equivalent to Jordan Howard of the Chicago Bears; a mid-round prospect who burst onto the scene and literally carried the Chicago offense on his back.

Hunt finished his senior season at Toledo rushing for 1,475 yards and 10 touchdowns with an average of 5.6 yards per carry. He also recorded 41 receptions for 403 yards and another score. In four years at Toledo, Hunt finished as a two-time first-team All-MAC player while ranking fourth in school history with 3,391 rushing yards.

Hunt has exceptional vision and finishes every attempt fighting for extra yardage. His physical, yet shifty running style is what every NFL team clamors for, and with the added bonus of a reliable set of hands, the Eagles would be getting a solid playmaking running back to line up behind Carson Wentz.

Josh Carraway, DE, TCU

If the Eagles cut Connor Barwin, which is very possible, they’ll need to find a reliable pass rusher to rotate snaps with Vinny Curry. Carraway, though very raw, has tremendous speed off the edge.

Case and point:

At 250 pounds, Carraway is a little light for a defensive end and could look to add more weight leading up to the combine. With the proper coaching, Carraway could become a solid edge rusher. Unless the Eagles plan on Marcus Smith spontaneously becoming a competent football player, Carraway could be a good option on the third day of the draft.

Charles Walker, DT, Oklahoma

Walker has the talent to be an early-round pick, but after suffering a concussion early in the season, Walker chose to focus on the NFL Draft rather than finish the season with Oklahoma.

CBS Sports projects Walker will be taken between the fifth or sixth round of the draft. If that becomes a reality, he’d be considered one of the top steals of the draft. Prior to leaving Oklahoma, Walker broke out as a redshirt sophomore recording six sacks and 10 tackles for loss as a defensive tackle.

At 6’2″ and 299 pounds, Walker is undersized for a defensive tackle, but that doesn’t stop him from wreaking havoc on opposing offenses.

Taylor Reynolds, CB, James Madison

It’s pretty safe to say that without Taylor Reynolds, JMU would not have won the FCS National Championship.

Originally scouted as a quarterback, Reynolds successfully made the transition to defensive back and leaves JMU having recorded 127 tackles, five forced fumbles and 11 interceptions. The 6’0″ corner played a shutdown role for the Dukes in his senior season and was named a third-team All-American as a redshirt senior, leading the CAA in pass breakups and ranking second in passes defended with 16.

Growing up in Newark, Delaware, Reynolds is more than familiar with the Eagles fanbase. He is quickly gaining recognition despite playing at a small school and could be a sleeper prospect come draft day.

