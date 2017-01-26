Philadelphia Eagles: 3 Reasons not to pursue Antonio Brown

Stories are starting to circulate that the Eagles may want to take a chance on Antonio Brown.

Is this what it’s come to? Why aren’t people getting it? It appears that the new hot-button topic is the Philadelphia Eagles should pursue the oft-troubled wide receiver Antonio Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers. If you’re scratching your head about what we’re talking about, a quick Google search will take you to at least one or two articles that either state Brown could be a decent fit or that there’s a possibility he could be a decent upgrade for the Eagles. We won’t even get into what’s being posted on social media.

Let’s settle that one right now. Brown isn’t going to work in Philadelphia.

The Eagles are no stranger to taking chances on guys with a little baggage. We haven’t seen it to the level that we’ve seen it recently, but still, it’s happened once or twice. Do the Eagles need an immediate upgrade at the skill positions? They absolutely do. To think the best option to address that need would be taking yet another chance on a guy who’s done everything from “twerking” after touchdowns to publishing live updates from his team’s locker room would be erroneous.

Here are three reasons the Eagles can’t do it:

1. Doug Pederson might be a little bit of an enabler.

Former head coach Chip Kelly was a drill sergeant to a fault. The Eagles wanted to cure that by hiring a head coach who was a little more player friendly this time around. They nailed that one with the hiring of Doug Pederson. Players have, since, been arrested, suspended and kicked off the team. It’s too early to say that Pederson is too lenient or doesn’t have the total respect of his players, but one things certain. If he says he’s going to “love on these guys” one more time, we’re going to scream.

2. The price tag is too high.

Can you imagine what the Steelers are going to want in exchange for Brown or what his price tag might be? Whatever the cost, it definitely isn’t worth the fines, 15-yard personal foul penalties and locker room distractions. Plus the Eagles must first figure a way to free up some money to spend. Let’s start there first.

3. History has shown us that you don’t build a team around wide receivers.

What do Terrell Owens, Randy Moss, Cris Carter, Odell Beckham Jr. and Antonio Brown all have in common? None of which have a Super Bowl to their credit. Carter’s an NFL Hall of Fame inductee. Moss and Owens have the resumes to be enshrined one day. Beckham is still looking for a playoff win. We’ve already talked about the “twerking”.

By the way. Does anybody remember the second year of Owens’ stint in Philly?

Philadelphia needs a wide receiver or two. They’ll, no doubt, investigate several prior to the upcoming draft. They may even do so prior to the draft in free agency. Brown just can’t be among the targets. Period.

This article originally appeared on