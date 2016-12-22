Phase one complete: Seahawks looking for more after winning division title

The Seattle Seahawks completed their first goal with their win last week. Now they look beyond just winning their division.

The Seahawks captured their third division title in four years last Thursday as they defeated the LA Rams 24-3 at CenturyLink Field. Winning the division is a nice achievement, but it’s merely the first step for a team that has its eyes on Houston.

Another step towards Seattle’s Super Bowl aspirations would be to secure the number two seed in the NFC, which would earn the team a first round bye and a home game in the divisional round.

Though the Seahawks didn’t play on Sunday, an important domino still fell into place with the Lions losing to the Giants. Detroit’s stumble left the door wide open for Seattle as they now control their own destiny to claim the two seed.

Now all Seattle has to do is beat the Cardinals on Christmas Eve and the dreadful 49ers on New Years Day, and they will be looking at a first round bye. However, that’s easier said than done.

Though the Cardinals have been eliminated from playoff contention, there is nothing they would like more than to make the path to Super Bowl 51 as difficult as possible for the Seahawks. It’s a game the Hawks can ill-afford to overlook. Yes, Arizona isn’t anywhere near the team they were supposed to be, but they still have talent on the roster and will be plenty motivated to throw a wrench in the Seahawks lofty aspirations.

San Francisco poses much less of a threat and that should mean a week 17 win for the Seahawks. I fully expect Seattle to approach that final game like they approach every game. After all, that’s what the coaches and players will preach leading up to the meeting and they should. If the Seahawks lose at Levi’s Stadium, it would be difficult to believe this team has any chance of making a run. And that’s putting it nicely.

The next two weeks won’t bring the media hyped showdowns of the past with these opponents. However these games are the most important of the season. Win them both and Seattle is one Dallas slip up from having the path to the Super Bowl run through the Pacific Northwest.

If the Seahawks play to their potential they should be 11-4-1 and getting a well deserved rest. A week off and a home game in the divisional round could set the table for another possible championship run in Seattle.

This article originally appeared on