Pending Coin Flip, Colts Will Have Either the 14th or 15th Overall Pick in 2017 NFL Draft

Following Sunday’s win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Indianapolis Colts will now have either the 14th or 15th overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft–pending the result of a coin flip with the Minnesota Vikings:

#Colts and #Eagles (#Vikings selection) will flip a coin at the combine to decide the 14th and 15th picks in the 2017 NFL draft. — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) January 2, 2017

It’s close to where the Colts selected last year, when the team drafted center Ryan Kelly with the 18th overall selection. It’s also the earliest the Colts have been slotted to select a player since the team took Andrew Luck with the 1st overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Obviously, among the Colts biggest needs are pass rush, pass rush, and more pass rush, while the team could also use an upgrade at inside linebacker–particularly with defenders who can actually play in space and are effective in coverage.

With the Colts season now over, fans will begin to look toward the draft. This year’s NFL Draft will be held from April 27-29th in Philadelphia, PA, and the Colts will be on the clock once either the 14th or 15th overall pick comes around–which we should know soon enough.

