Paxton Lynch may start for Denver Broncos in Week 17

After being eliminated from playoff contention, the Denver Broncos may make a change under center for Week 17.

The Denver Broncos dropped out of playoff contention with a 33-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night, and now it’s confirmed that both teams from last year’s Super Bowl will not take part in the postseason. With nothing left to play for this season, the Broncos may look toward the future under center in Week 17 against the Oakland Raiders.

Gary Kubiak said he'll make a decision Paxton Lynch and other players for Sunday in the next couple of days. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 26, 2016

Rookie Paxton Lynch has played in three games and made two starts in place of an injured Trevor Siemian so far this season. He has not looked great though, completing 59 percent of his passes with two touchdown passes and one interception while taking nine sacks.

Siemian missed a Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a left shoulder issue, and he more recently missed Week 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a foot sprain that could have sidelined him longer. Perhaps not coincidentally, Siemian has just one touchdown in three starts since then with a low point (17-for-43 for 183 yards) against the Chiefs on Sunday night. It’s safe to assume Siemian is not quite 100 percent healthy, and he’s not the type of quarterback that can overcome that and function highly.

The Broncos may have some faith in Siemian as their long-term starting quarterback, but they also traded up to take Lynch with their first-round pick last spring and that can’t be discounted. An equal competition for the starting job may be coming during 2017 training camp, unless the Broncos make a move for anther quarterback this offseason (Tony Romo?).

Heading into Week 17, with nothing beyond avoiding a .500 record or spoiling the Raiders’ playoff seed at stake, the future is now for the Broncos. So Lynch should get another rookie season start, and perhaps the third time will be the charm.

