Paul Richardson Can’t Stop Making Crazy Catches (Video)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson made a living with absurd catches in the NFC Wild Card game, pulling down a third in the fourth quarter.

If you thought that Paul Richardson would make a catch for the Seattle Seahawks in their NFC Wild Card matchup against the Detroit Lions, that wouldn’t have been a stretch. However, you thought that the young wideout would make a Catch of the Year candidate and two other absurd catches on the night, most people would’ve said you were out of your mind. Yet the unlikely hero simply couldn’t stop coming down with absurd grabs on Saturday night.

Richardson started off with an absolutely ridiculous touchdown catch (though the officials should’ve called it off for hands to the face) with one hand in the first half. On the Seahawks’ next drive, he then made an absolute fantastic catch down the sideline to keep the offense humming. His third, however, may have somehow been the most clutch of the trio.

Late in the fourth quarter with Seattle up 19-6 at home, a good drive would put the Lions on ice even more so than they already were. That’s when Russell Wilson dialed up Richardson once again, this time fighting through his arm being held and still managing to corral the throw with one hand while going to the ground for a monster gain:

It’s one thing to make one play of this caliber in a game. Moreover, it’s impressive to see a seldom-used player make that type of catch. However, for Richard to come up in this regard three times is simply absurd.

Coming into this Wild Card matchup, the Seahawks were sputtering a bit. Particularly on offense, they looked like they might have a problem moving the ball heading into the postseason. With Paul Richardson making catches like this and Thomas Rawls running wild, though, that thought is far from everyone’s mind now.

