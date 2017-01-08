Paul Richardson and Jadeveon Clowney Showcase Draft Patience

Paul Richardson and Jadeveon Clowney were both top draft picks and both nearly forgotten at one point in time the past couple years.

If there is something that the modern generation seems to have lost touch with, at least in the context of NFL football, it’s patience. Not everything comes with instant gratification like the internet, smart phones and Amazon delivery seem to bring. These are still the same flesh and blood individuals who suited up as in the 1930s. Sure their training is very different, but sometimes it takes certain men longer to mature than others.

In the case of Clowney and Richardson, it was about allowing them time to get their bodies right. Each came out of the 2014 draft with high expectations. Clowney for his freakish size and athleticism. Richardson for his world class speed and hand-eye coordination.

Yet through the first couple years, neither of them could stay healthy. Richardson tore his ACL as a rookie, then a year later he suffered a bad hamstring injury. Seahawks fans had already left him for dead. Clowney on the other hand was hampered by knee problems. He tore his meniscus as a rookie and spent all of 2015 trying to recover from it.

At last things seem to have turn for both of them, and now they’re starting to make big plays in bunches.

Jadeveon Clowney was a beast tonight. pic.twitter.com/0zrIfpvwRG — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 8, 2017

Paul Richardson oh my god ???? pic.twitter.com/0RwOtFXJXi — Athlete Vids (@AthleteVids) January 8, 2017

This bodes well for the future. Seattle already had a pair of strong receivers in Doug Baldwin and Jermaine Kearse. If Richardson continues to gain steam, Russell Wilson will have a bevy of weapons at his disposal. Meanwhile the Texans defense is #1 in the NFL thanks in large part to the emergence of Clowney. Just imagine what will happen in next season when a 100% J.J. Watt returns to the fold.

Don’t laugh at the idea that these two teams could be meeting in the Super Bowl in the near future. A big reason for that was simply because they didn’t snap to judgment on their draft choices. They stuck to their guns, stayed patient and now it’s paying off in a big way.

