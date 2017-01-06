Patterson represents the Vikings on the 2016 All-Pro team

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson has been named to the Associated Press’ 2016 All-Pro team as a kick returner.

The progression of Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson got back on track in 2016 and people outside the state of Minnesota have noticed. On Friday, Patterson was named to the NFL’s 2016 All-Pro team as a kick returner by the Associated Press.

For the third time in the past four seasons, Patterson led the league in yards per kick return in 2016 with an average of 31.7. The next highest return average this year was a full three yards behind Patterson’s mark.

This is the second time in his short career that the Vikings wide receiver has been named an All-Pro by the Associated Press for returning kicks. He was given the honor back in during his rookie season in 2013.

During his four years in the NFL, Patterson already has five kickoff return touchdowns. He only needs to accomplish that feat three more times to tie the league’s all-time record of eight held by Leon Washington and Josh Cribbs.

He is more than capable of breaking that record within the next few seasons. Whether or not that will be done in a Minnesota uniform remains to be seen.

Patterson will be a free-agent this offseason and could choose to sign with another team that can better utilize his versatility on the field. It would be unfortunate for the Vikings to see the wide receiver go elsewhere since it seemed like the team was finally able to find a role for him in their offense this season.

At just 25-years-old, Patterson still has plenty of plays to make in the league if his progression continues to swing upward like it did in 2016.

