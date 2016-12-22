Patriots WR Michael Floyd on DUI arrest: ‘Everyone makes mistakes’

Michael Floyd was arrested last week on a DUI charge after he fell asleep at the wheel in Scottsdale, Ariz. He was released by the Cardinals and claimed by the Patriots one day later, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be able to play with all the legal trouble he’s facing.

Floyd’s blood alcohol content was .217, according to police, which is nearly three times the legal limit in Arizona. He’s likely to face jail time for the incident, considering Arizona’s harsh driving laws.

He spoke to the media for the first on Thursday in the Patriots locker room, fielding questions from reporters after making this initial statement.

“I understand what happened last week was last week and I’m excited about my opportunity here, being a Patriot. Great group of guys, great group of coaches and an organization that treats people well.”

Floyd said he couldn’t be in a better position with the Patriots and will have to learn from his mistakes. He said “it’s a choice” when asked why he would drive in the condition that he was in.

Bill Belichick said on Thursday that the Patriots were aware of Floyd’s situation when they claimed him last week, however they did not know of his blood alcohol content. Floyd did not suit up in his first game with the Patriots on Sunday and it’s unclear when he’ll make his debut.