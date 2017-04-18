Patriots WR Danny Amendola reportedly agrees to 2017 pay cut

The New England Patriots have made a lot of splashy moves this offseason, but Bill Belichick continues to prove he’s one of the best when it comes to the salary cap. Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, who was scheduled to earn $6 million, agreed to a pay cut for 2017, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Source: Patriots WR Danny Amendola has agreed to a reduced contract for 2017. Was scheduled to make $6M. More details as they come. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 18, 2017

According to the report, Amendola’s new deal will be roughly $1.6 million for next season.

But pay cuts are nothing new for the 31-year-old wideout, who has played the past four seasons in New England and whose numbers dropped from 65 catches in 2015 to 23 in 2016. Amendola has twice re-negotiated his contract with the Patriots, and it looks like New England is already putting that money to good use.

The Patriots extended a restricted free agent offer sheet to Bills running back Mike Gillislee, according to NFL Network. New England’s offer reportedly is for two years at $6.4 million, including $4 million in the first year of the deal.

Here we go: #Patriots extended an RFA offer sheet to #Bills RB Mike Gillislee. It’s for 2 years, $6.4M, source said. $4M in the 1st year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 18, 2017

The structure of the deal will make it difficult for Buffalo to match. Gillislee had just 101 attempts last season but averaged 5.7 yards per carry and added eight rushing touchdowns. The 26-year-old might replace LaGarrette Blount in the backfield if the two sides can’t come to terms on a new deal.