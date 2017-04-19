How to watch Patriots’ White House visit online: Live stream, TV channel info

The New England Patriots will visit the White House on Wednesday to commemorate their fifth Super Bowl title.

The Patriots overcame a 25-point deficit at the half to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, 34-28 in overtime.

Several members of the Patriots roster, including Martellus Bennett (now with the Green Bay Packers) and Devin McCourtey, have opted to skip the White House visit. Some players cited reasons specifically related to President Trump and his administration.

Star quarterback Tom Brady also will not attend due to a personal family matter.

Here is how to watch the White House visit:

TV: CSPAN

Live stream: You can watch on SI.com.

