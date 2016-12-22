Patriots vs Jets: Gang Green predicted to lose in Madden NFL 17

For the Patriots vs Jets game, Madden NFL 17 was simulated and in a rainy Christmas Eve game, Gang Green will fail their comeback attempt, and lose 48-20.

Another loss for New York – according to the popular video game, Madden NFL 17. In a recent simulation, the game predicted that the Jets vs Patriots game would have Gang Green play hard in the fourth, only to come up short in the end, losing 48-20.

Before this game, there was no official statement on Bryce Petty’s status for Saturday. However, the game’s updated rosters predicted he would start, despite the apparent rib injury in week 15.

Last week against Miami, @b_petty14 went down with an apparent rib injury. There has been no official statement, but #Madden17 says he plays pic.twitter.com/9ZyDJKaGgJ — Samuel Sutton (@ssl01191) December 21, 2016

The game started out slowly, but that would end quickly. The Patriots were able to get on the board with their second drive, with a one-yard pass from legendary quarterback Tom Brady. This moved the score to 7-0.

Despite the cold, Tom Brady looks hot! Throws a wide open pass to @LG_Blount for the first touchdown. 7-0 NE. #NEvsNYJ #Madden17 pic.twitter.com/sZPJju9ezg — Samuel Sutton (@ssl01191) December 21, 2016

The Jets looked good on their next drive – until they had a field goal blocked. This would put the Patriots on their own 31-yard line.

And just when it looked like the Jets were gonna score… BLOCK. New England gets the ball back at the 31. #NEvsNYJ #Madden17 pic.twitter.com/igPqXv0W3n — Samuel Sutton (@ssl01191) December 21, 2016

The Pats’ next drive ended with a field goal from veteran Stephen Gostkowski. They extend their lead by three, and the Jets’ next drive ended in a punt.

The Jets were able to hold the Patriots on the next drive when rookie linebacker Jordan Jenkins sacked Brady on the one-yard line. It looked like a safety, but the refs said otherwise.

SACK: @jordanOLB comes up with the sack on Brady at the 1 yard line. 4th down punt coming up. #NEvsNYJ #Madden17 pic.twitter.com/5Q6pfeeOOa — Samuel Sutton (@ssl01191) December 21, 2016

The Jets’ next successful drive ended in a field goal by star kicker, Nick Folk. This was the first points for the team, which made the score 10-3.

The next Patriot drive was a good one for them, and it was all thanks to bulldozer back, LaGarrette Blount. He trucked over safety Rontez Miles and took the football all the way down to the red zone. This run gave Blount 107 yards on the day. That drive would end in another field goal for Gostkowski, and put New England up by ten.

TRUCK STICK: Blount trucks over Rontez Miles and runs for a huge gain. He now has over 107 yards in the game. #NEvsNYJ #Madden17 pic.twitter.com/1EDr48FrqQ — Samuel Sutton (@ssl01191) December 21, 2016

The Jets would have another kick blocked on their next drive, but this time, it was a punt. This put the Patriots on their opponent’s 25-yard line.

The Jets will punt it and have it blocked! New England gets it at the 25. #NEvsNYJ #Madden17 pic.twitter.com/IuJXIykAdF — Samuel Sutton (@ssl01191) December 21, 2016

That good field position was useful for New England on their next drive. Brady threw a touchdown pass on the first play of the drive to tight end Martellus Bennett. The Patriots would lead 20-3.

The Jets’ next drive failed when Folk tried a 63-yard field goal and missed. This would be the last play of the half. The Patriots lead 20-3.

The first drive of the second half was a positive one for New York. Petty and company would drive the ball all the way to field goal position, and Folk capped it off with three points. The MVP of that drive was rookie wide receiver Robby Anderson, who caught a 30-yard pass on the right sideline for a long first down.

And @youngamazing9 makes an amazing play here. 30 yard grab on the right sideline to begin the half. #NEvsNYJ #Madden17 pic.twitter.com/rCGg5L562O — Samuel Sutton (@ssl01191) December 21, 2016

After another successful drive by New England, and an unsuccessful drive by New York, the Jets knew they had to do something. Their defense stepped up on the next drive when struggling cornerback Darrelle Revis would bring an interception to the Pats’ 28-yard line. Unfortunately, the Jets’ offense couldn’t execute. Folk would miss a 56-yard field goal, which would keep the game at 23-6.

The Pats’ next drive was also successful when Brady threw a quick pass to wide receiver, Julian Edelman for a touchdown. This made the score 30-6, in favor of New England.

And Julian Edelman does it the Patriot way. New England leads 30-6. #NEvsNYJ #Madden17 pic.twitter.com/yx1MH8vNFM — Samuel Sutton (@ssl01191) December 21, 2016

Petty would throw an interception on the Jets’ next drive, and the Pats’ next drive would end in another field goal, making it 33-6. When it looked like New York’s offense wouldn’t score again, they proved fans wrong. Petty would throw a long pass to young wide receiver Devin Smith for a touchdown. This put the score at 33-13.

The Jets finally score a touchdown! Devin Smith with the catch. 33-13, NE. #NEvsNYJ #Madden17 pic.twitter.com/l1ybQWmXCA — Samuel Sutton (@ssl01191) December 21, 2016

The Patriots’ next drive was positive for the Jets, when veteran linebacker David Harris sacked Brady, forced a fumble, recovered the fumble and ran the ball back for a defensive touchdown. The score would now be 33-20, and the Jets were pushing for a comeback.

And another score! David Harris sacks Brady, picks up the fumble, AND runs it in for a long touchdown. 33-20, NE. #NEvsNYJ #Madden17 pic.twitter.com/5fiZNXiyNn — Samuel Sutton (@ssl01191) December 21, 2016

The Patriots knew New York meant business and had to take immediate action. Tom Brady would lead the team to another touchdown, and a two-point conversion. This put the score at 41-20.

After that, the Jets had no motivation left. Petty would throw a pick six to veteran cornerback, Logan Ryan on the next drive, which put the Patriots up 48-20 with 00:04 left.

And a late game pick six will all but do it. Pats lead 48-20 with 4 seconds left. #NEvsNYJ #Madden17 pic.twitter.com/m7vSi36kDm — Samuel Sutton (@ssl01191) December 21, 2016

The Jets would produce nothing on their final drive, and that led to a win for the Patriots.

Last week was the first week of this Madden prediction series, and the prediction was 49-14, in favor of the Miami Dolphins. The game’s actual score would end up being 34-13, in favor of Miami. If this is any indication of how the series will go, this week could be just as close to the prediction as last week.

The MVP of the game definitely goes to Brady. He was poised, accurate, and aware. For New York, I’d have to say it should go to Devin Smith simply because he was the only one who scored for the team. He didn’t do much else, but at least he put points on the board.

This article originally appeared on