Boston man arrested for pulling fire alarm at Steelers’ hotel

Massachusetts state police arrested a Boston man early Sunday morning after he improperly activated the fire alarm at the Steelers’ team hotel.

Dennis Harrison, 25, of East Boston was charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and setting off a false fire alarm after pulling the alarm at the Logan Airport Hilton at 3:40 a.m.

Harrison was not a guest at the hotel, police said. He was found walking on the hotel property and a police investigation determined he was the culprit. He is being held on bail.

False fire alarms are nothing new for NFL teams. In 2015, a prankster activated the alarm at the Panthers’ hotel in Seattle, while the Patriots had two false alarms at their hotel in Arizona the week before Super Bowl XLIX.

Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the Steelers and Patriots is scheduled to kick off at 6:40 p.m.

