Man who pulled fire alarm at Steelers hotel says he ‘got drunk and did something stupid’

In one of the not-so-surprising developments in the NFL world on Monday, the man accused of pulling a fire alarm at the hotel where the Pittsburgh Steelers spent the night before the AFC Championship game, Dennis Harrison, may have been drunk at the time.

WBZ-TV’s David Robichaud attended the 25-year-old Harrison’s arraignment in an East Boston court on Monday, where Harrison told him that he’s a Patriots fan. Robichaud also reports that Harrison’s attorney acknowledged that his client may not have been sober when he pulled the alarm at about 3:05 a.m. Sunday morning at the Logan Airport Hilton.

The hotel was evacuated for about a half hour while emergency responders investigated the scene and did not find a fire.

NEW Police report says @Patriots fan says "I got drunk and did something stupid" pic.twitter.com/11Qn7gg7pH — David Robichaud (@RobiWBZ) January 23, 2017

The Massachusetts Police Department released a statement on Sunday morning saying that troopers charged Harrison with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and pulling a false fire alarm. Harrison was bailed out after his arrest.

The Steelers should have had ample time to rest up before the 6:40 p.m. kickoff, but the disruption was certainly not appreciated, and for one former Steelers guard, Alan Faneca, it was almost expected:

Never played a game in NE where that did not happen. Every single time https://t.co/hMFlTagcsc — Alan Faneca (@afan66) January 22, 2017

The Patriots controlled the entire game on Sunday, winning handily 36-17, and will advance to face the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51. As for Harrison? He should probably take a play off.