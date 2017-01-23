Patriots president Jonathan Kraft takes shot at fired Colts GM, Deflategate antagonist

It’s been three years since the infamous 2014 AFC Championship game, which will be long remembered for the Deflategate controversy that stemmed from the New England Patriots’ 45-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Fast-forward to Sunday, and it appears at least one person in the Patriots’ brass hasn’t gotten over the incident. Hours before the Patriots’ 36-17 win over the Steelers in this year’s AFC title game, New England president Jonathan Kraft took a not-so-veiled shot at Ryan Grigson, whom the Colts fired as GM on Saturday.

While appearing on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s pregame show, Kraft was asked about Grigson’s firing. After initially trying to deflect the question, Kraft couldn’t bite his tongue any longer.

“That game might have been Ryan’s pinnacle, I don’t know,” Kraft said, via NESN. “(Colts owner Jim Irsay) can talk about what is going on with the Colts. We’re fortunately playing football today.”

The Patriots made sure their season didn’t end Sunday, winning in convincing fashion. The Atlanta Falcons are the only team standing between New England and its fifth championship.