Patriots’ Josh McDaniels to Bow Out of 49ers Head Coaching Search, per Report

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is set to remove himself from consideration for the San Francisco 49ers head coaching gig, per a report from CBS Sports.

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels — whom many felt was a front-runner for the position — is apparently going to remove himself from consideration, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora.

Canfora announced the news Monday morning in a series of tweets, which can be seen below:

Huge news – Josh McDaniels very unlikely to take the 49ers job. Set to bow out from consideration and remain with the Patriots — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 16, 2017

McDaniels has given the 49ers situation much consideration and his dropping out not a reflection on them, just a personal decision … — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 16, 2017

This comes in the wake of a Mike Florio report, via Pro Football Talk, on Sunday night stating McDaniels was having second thoughts about taking the 49ers gig.

Doing so would mean going across the country and overseeing a team in complete rebuild. And with McDaniels’ history back in Denver with the Broncos, it’s unlikely he’d land a third head coaching job if things in Santa Clara didn’t go so well.

San Francisco has two other candidates in consideration with McDaniels out of the picture — Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and Seattle Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable.

Shanahan is certainly the more favorable of the two. His offense made easy work of the Seahawks during the NFC Division game on Saturday.

But the Niners would not be able to announce any official hiring of Shanahan until the Falcons are either eliminated from the postseason or come away with a Super Bowl victory.

Seattle’s elimination has freed up Cable for a possible hiring, although such a move certainly wouldn’t go over well with a majority of Niners fans.

Regardless, the Niners’ head coaching search just got a little more interesting with this latest bit of news.

