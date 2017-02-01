Patriots focus on small details in prep for Super Bowl

The New England Patriots hope to build on their dynasty come Sunday, something that will require a focus on the smaller details.

New England has been known for overwhelming opponents with talent and coaching. With you have Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and more, it’s not difficult to do. Still, we often miss the larger point about the Patriots. They win because they pay attention to details others gloss over.

At this point of the season, the fundamentals should be second-nature, and likely are. Yet on Tuesday at the Patriots’ hotel, there sat receiver Julian Edelman, stressing them in preparation for Super Bowl LI and the Atlanta Falcons.

“They’re very fast, they are very instinctive,” Edelman said. “They are ballhawks, a lot of strips. I believe (Keanu Neal) has a record for stripped balls by a rookie. He’s coming down and laying the body, he’s hitting guys. You’ve got a fast group of guys who go after the ball. Ball security is going to be huge.”

Edelman is correct in his answer, somewhat. Neal has been a revelation for Atlanta in his first season, forcing five fumbles. Outside linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. has been even more devastating, leading the league in sacks and forcing a team-high six fumbles.

However, Atlanta is not a ball-hawking group. The Falcons have only 12 interceptions, ranking tied for 18th in the NFL this season. This speaks to Edelman’s statement even more, in an odd way. Belichick and his staff has the players believing the Falcons create more thefts that they actually do. It’s equivalent to a mind trick, telling his team to focus intently on a detail that might normally slide by considering the statistics.

It’s true that every coach focuses on turnovers. The Patriots are not different in this regard. They are different because they are readying for any actuality, instead of what history tells you might be the most predictable ones.

“It is going to come down to having a good week of practice and prepare for all situations and scenarios,” Edelman said.

In New England, the presence of great players and in particular, Brady, has certainly helped. Denying that would be foolish, even though those who preach about the Patriot Way might try. Ultimately, the Patriots are dominant for a combination of reasons, including a maniacal amount of preparation and, equally evident, expectation.

“Coach is not messing around,” New England safety Patrick Chung said. “If you are not going to do you job then you are not going to have a job.”

