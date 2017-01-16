Patriots are the early favorites over the Steelers in AFC Championship Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving on to the AFC Championship Game thanks to a playoff record six field goals by Chris Boswell in their 18-16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

But now the Steelers have to travel to Foxborough and take on Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, and Las Vegas likes Brady and Co. to reach their third Super Bowl since 2011. The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has New England as a 5 ½-point favorite.

The Steelers last faced the Patriots in the playoffs in 2005, with New England topping Pittsburgh 41-27 to reach Super Bowl XXXIX. Brady and Ben Roethlisberger were the quarterbacks in that matchup, and the two future Hall of Famers will square off again next Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET on CBS.