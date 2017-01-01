Patriots at Dolphins: Recap, Highlights, Final Score and More

The New England Patriots wrapped up the top seed in the AFC with a resounding victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 17

New England Patriots 35 Miami Dolphins 14

The New England Patriots versus Miami Dolphins is always an entertaining game. Sunday’s matchup was no exception. The Dolphins struggled early, but made a mid-game push to make the game competitive. A late-game turnover ultimately killed any chance of a comeback, as the Dolphins fell to the Patriots and are locked into the sixth and final playoff spot.

New England, in typical Patriots fashion, came out firing on all cylinders. They jumped on the Dolphins early and put Miami in a hole from the very start. Tom Brady was as efficient as ever, cementing his case for NFL MVP. With no interceptions and three touchdown, Brady sets the NFL record for best touchdown-to-interception ratio. The win puts New England as the top-overall seed in the AFC yet again, ensuring the road to Super Bowl 51 goes through Foxborough.

Miami made today’s game almost a carbon copy of the first meeting against New England. They came out of the locker room flat, only to turn it on and make the game competitive towards the end. Adam Gase sped up the tempo late in the second quarter, jumpstarting Miami’s offense and giving fans hope that they could spoil the Patriots top-seed hopes.

Unfortunately, it was not to be. Thanks to a late fumble by running back Damien Williams, the Dolphins fell short in their comeback bid. A win, coupled with a San Diego Chargers victory over the Kansas City Chiefs would have put Miami in the No. 5 spot, giving them a trip to Houston. Instead, Miami is locked into the No. 6 spot and will travel to Pittsburgh for a rematch with the Steelers.

Three Stars

Tom Brady, Patriots – Even with missing the first four games of the season due to suspension, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has a strong case for NFL MVP. With three touchdowns in Week 17, Brady supplanted Nick Foles with the highest touchdown-to-interception ratio in the history of the league. He also set the single-season record for most pass attempts on the road without an interception.

Everything was clicking for Brady on Sunday, who threw only eight incompletions all game. Brady spread the ball around the field and managed to eat the Dolphins alive over the middle of the field. Hitting seven different receivers before sitting the final few minutes of the game, Brady showed yet again why he’s the best quarterback in the league.

Julian Edelman, Patriots – Just as Tom Brady is the best quarterback in the league, Julian Edelman is arguably the best slot receiver in the league. His lateral quickness and ability to find the open spot has cost teams dearly over his career. Sunday was more of the same, as Edelman and Brady sliced up the Dolphins secondary to the tune of eight receptions for 151 yards and a score.

More than the box score, Edelman and his attitude gave the Patriots a spark in this game that carried them through the Dolphins comeback attempt. Edelman is one of the unquestioned leaders on this team and has an impact that is felt in ways that don’t show up in the stat line.

Michael Floyd – Michael Floyd has had a tumultuous 2016 season. He was little more than a decoy during his time with the Arizona Cardinals. A few weeks ago, Floyd was handed his release papers from Arizona after receiving a DUI. The talented, but troubled, receiver then found himself in Foxborough, joining one of the best-run franchises in the league.

Floyd did not disappoint his new team today. In his first major action since joining the team, Floyd made a massive contribution. Though he only had three receptions for 36 yards, Floyd scored a pivotal touchdown. His biggest contribution to today’s victory, however, came on a catch by fellow receiver Julian Edelman.

As Edelman came across the middle after a quick reception, Floyd came up and made a crushing block. The block on Tony Lippett sprung Edelman for a 76-yard touchdown, and set the tone for the Patriots quelling the Dolphins comeback attempt and likely put himself in the good graces of the franchise going forward into the 2017 season.

Highlights

Send as many defenders as you want… Michael Floyd WILL find the end zone. 💪 #Patriots https://t.co/bcwgyeMbtt — NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2017

Damien Williams can’t hang on to the 🏈… Shea McClellin recovers and nearly goes the distance! #Patriots https://t.co/V2LxmLqYYj — NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2017

Next Week

The Dolphins came into today’s game with an outside shot of locking up the fifth seed and making a trip to face the Houston Texans next week. Instead, their Wild Card tilt will come as a rematch against the Pittsburgh Steelers, as Miami locked up the final playoff spot.

The first game against the Steelers this season was the catalyst to Miami’s playoff run. Miami came away from that game with a 30-15 victory, led by Jay Ajayi’s first of back-to-back 200 yard rushing efforts. This game would be the first in Miami’s six-game win streak after beginning the season 1-4.

Fans should not expect a repeat performance this time. While the Dolphins are playing well, so are the Steelers. Miami had the luxury of having a healthy offensive line in the first game, something they won’t have next week with Mike Pouncey done for the season. It’s a winnable game, but it won’t be in dominating fashion like October’s game.

The Week 17 win gives the Patriots the top seed and a first-round bye in the playoffs. Their next game will come against either the Miami Dolphins or the winner of the Houston vs Oakland/Kansas City game. The road to the Super Bowl yet again goes through New England, and they are going to be a tough out no matter who they face.

