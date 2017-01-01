Patriots at Dolphins Live Stream: Watch NFL Online

The New England Patriots face the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 17. Here’s all the info you need to watch.

The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins are both locked into the 2017 NFL Playoffs as they enter Week 17. So no matter what happens, both teams will be playing in the postseason. However, these two teams will square off on New Year’s Day and will have a chance to pick up a big win in terms of momentum with the playoffs on the horizon.

Tom Brady wasn’t done with his suspension when the Patriots first faced the Dolphins this season. However, even that didn’t matter. Jacoby Brissett led the way and made sure that they picked up a hard-fought win over a then-ailing Dolphins team. However, that bodes well for the Patriots heading into Week 17.

Not only is Brady now at quarterback, but the Dolphins are short-handed in big ways. Matt Moore is still in for the injured Ryan Tannehill, their offensive line is still getting healthy, and there are injuries littered throughout the defense. They’ll need upstart running back Jay Ajayi to make a big impact if they’re to knock off the Patriots.

This finale for the AFC East will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday afternoon. You can also stream the action online on Sunday through DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Sunday Ticket.TV. Access the stream online or through the app using a paid subscription to log in.

Details for Sunday’s game are below:

Date: Sunday, January 1

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Miami, FL

Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

TV Info: CBS

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Though there may not be actual stakes in the division or really anything of consequence for the postseason, both the Pats and Fins would love a win on Sunday. A win would give either team momentum and another nice notch on their belt. Therefore, don’t expect anything less than the Patriots and Dolphins to go all-out.

