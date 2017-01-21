Pat McAfee Holds Nothing Back on Ryan Grigson’s Firing

While Ryan Grigson was reportedly relieved of his duties on Saturday, Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee wasn’t exactly sad about his former general manager’s departure.

On the contrary, the Colts ‘All-Pro’ punter held nothing back about Grigson–particularly relating his poor treatment of other members of the organization:

"Unwarranted Arrogance" just ran into a brick wall called karma. — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2017

Thank God — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2017

"All Pro punter" please and thank you.. also someone who has seen your best friend treat humans absolutely horrendously for 5 years https://t.co/BUnbWw848A — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2017

Obviously, this may be just the tip of the iceberg regarding comments that may come out about Grigson–now that he’s no longer apparently employed by the Colts.

Per the Indianapolis Star’s Gregg Doyel, we’ve heard of at least one unnamed Colts citing their displeasure with Grigson in the past–including this quote:

“He (Grigson) thinks he invented football,” said one veteran player last season via Doyel. “But doesn’t know what he doesn’t know.”

However, this is the first time that on record, a current Colts player has come out and shared their dissatisfaction with Indianapolis’ former general manager.

He not necessarily be alone though, as former Colts wide receiver great Reggie Wayne wasn’t exactly shy about his feelings toward Grigson–although the former Colts general manager essentially let Wayne go, meaning there could still be some hard feelings there for other reasons:

Nevertheless, Grigson was obviously somewhat of a polarizing figure while serving as general manager in Indianapolis. He rarely talked to members of the local media except for those that he handpicked for designated interviews or radio shows.

Likewise, it appears as though there were at least a number of Colts players, who were unhappy with his treatment of members of the organization–meaning more may come out as Grigson was handed his walking papers.

