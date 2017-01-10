Panthers: What Exactly Is An Evolving Offense?

With the defense mostly intact heading into next season, what changes can Carolina Panthers fans expect to take place on the offense?

While the 2016 campaign was a disappointment for many Carolina Panthers fans, a change in the dynamics of the offense are what many consider to be the first step on the road to recovery.

Despite offensive coordinator Mike Shula retaining his position, most of the offensive problems that took place all season should be addressed. At the end of the year, head coach Ron Rivera gave his weekly press conference and spoke about an “evolving offense” stating, “You have to evolve. Things are going to change after six seasons.”

“When this (season) is all done, we’ll take a look back at some things and see what we’ve got to do as we go forward.”

What changes can Panthers fans potentially expect heading into next season?

Less of Newton Running

First and foremost, quarterback Cam Newton has to be protected. Many times this season, Newton was left out to pasture by his offensive line and it resulted in the reigning MVP being a top ten sacked quarterback in the league despite his agile nature.

However, Rivera felt that one part of the problem with Newton taking so many hits was that it was his first instinct to run when nothing down the field developed.

“We have to find ways to change. We have to find ways to protect him and for him to protect himself,” remarked Rivera.

Rivera is hopeful that Newton will resort to reading more check down options, along with not forcing the ball to covered targets. Part of this will come on the play calling side, as shorter passing plays that don’t require the offensive line to hold for as long may be the answer.

With less of Newton running coupled with quicker passing plays, the chances of Newton receiving helmet to helmet contact diminishes and so does the prospect of injury.

A Change At Running Back

On the running front, a potential change in the primary running back adjacent to Newton could be possible.

This season was trying for all on the offensive side of the ball, but especially Jonathan Stewart. While Stewart finished the season with over 800 yards and nine touchdowns, he also finished with one of his lowest average yards per carry (3.8). Also evident was another season where he did not start in all 16 games.

“We have to run the ball more effectively from the one-back and two-back sets,” exclaimed Rivera.

Stewart will start his tenth season at age 30 and has never started every game, the last time Stewart saw the field every week was in 2011, when DeAngelo Williams was the primary back for Carolina.

Minor injuries continue to stack up for Stewart in his career and with his age and cap hit, it leaves the question of whether or not the former Oregon player will stick around.

According to Spotrac, Stewart’s dead cap total in 2017 is only $3.5 million dollars, while his cap hit is expected to be around $8.2 million. If the Panthers were to cut Stewart, they could save around $4 million. Additionally, the NFL Draft this year has many day one starters such as Dalvin Cook and Leonard Fournette.

If the Panthers keep him, they could opt to draft a running back to be a second in command of Stewart, alleviating Newton of that duty. But if Stewart were to see the field in 2017 with a different team, it may not be as big of a surprise and one would think.

A Clear Number Two Receiver

Many of the problems Newton has while throwing from the pocket is currently there are limited options to choose from. Tight end Greg Olsen and wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin have established themselves as clear first options, but after that the picture becomes hazy.

Ted Ginn Jr., 32 next season, will become a free agent. While he is of service in the kick and punt return category, his uneven play at the wide receiver position and age may result in not being resigned.

Many in the organization were hopeful that 2015 second round pick Devin Funchess would be the one to line up opposite of Benjamin, but the results simply have not been there. In two seasons in the league, Funchess has yet to eclipse 1,000 yards for his career. This past season ended with a below 40% catch rate, and a trip to the Injured Reserve with a knee injury.

If the passing game is to increase its’ success there has to be more than two consistent receivers at Newton’s disposal.

In all, every position is going to be under review according to the Panthers front office. Rivera ended his press conference with confidence in fixing the problem.

“We’re not going to this offseason looking for who to blame; we’re going to this offseason looking at how to fix it.”

“We’re going to find answers and corrections.”

The Panthers roster is likely to look much different when camp breaks in 2017.

This article originally appeared on