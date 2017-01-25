Panthers: Top 5 Senior Bowl Targets

Evaluating the Reese’s Senior Bowl game to see which players become the newest Carolina Panthers on draft day…

After a disappointing 6-10 season the Carolina Panthers obviously have room for improvement. General Manager Dave Gettleman, head coach Ron Rivera and his staff will be evaluating players this weekend at the Reese’s Senior Bowl to see who hears their name called on draft day.

Many of the top rated prospects and potential early round selections have elected to not participate for various reasons. However, this only opens the door for potential bubble players to climb onto the radar and improve their draft stock.

Looking to improve on both sides of the football the Panthers could use help at a variety of positions. The following are intriguing candidates for Carolina who show the potential to have an immediate impact on the roster.

Featuring players on both the offensive and defensive lines, others including a safety and wide receiver should be watched to see how they perform on this stage. A step in the draft process, this is one chance to see top players go head-to-head once more in live football action before the draft.

Potential players are listed here in no particular order.

Artavis Scott, WR – Clemson

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 193 pounds

Age: 22

Projected 40-yard Dash: 4.52

Projected Round: 2-4

Scott is the quintessential selection for an evolving Panthers’ offense. He has the potential to replace Ted Ginn as a speedster who can both expand the field vertically while being able to take underneath catches for big gains.

Depending on the evolution of the offensive line, quarterback Cam Newton may be relying more on shorter passing patterns and quick reads. Scott fits this bill while continuing to be an available option for the run game as well.

Johnathan Ford, S – Auburn

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 200 pounds

Age: 22

Projected 40-yard Dash: 4.60

Projected Round: 3-4

Current safeties Kurt Coleman and Tre Boston are under contract for 2017, but Boston will be a free agent after one more season. A middle of the draft selection could come in and compete for a starting role sooner rather than later.

Ford also possesses the versatility to play the nickel-corner position that was vital in former defensive coordinator Sean McDermott’s scheme. As secondary coach Steve Wilks takes over, Ford could fill that role in a similar concept. While safety could be a position that Carolina elects to address prior to the middle of the draft, Ford’s performance during the Reese’s Senior Bowl could increase his draft stock.

Forrest Lamp, OL – Western Kentucky

Height: 6’4″

Weight: 305 pounds

Age: 22

Projected 40-yard Dash: 5.10

Projected Round: 3-5

Lamp earned an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl by virtue of a spectacular collegiate career. Starting 51 of a possible 53 games during his career Lamp displayed amazing viability and versatility for Western Kentucky. Earning a spot on the All-Conference USA first team, Lamp was also WKU’s first USA Today All-American.

Capable of playing either guard or tackle Carolina could elect to have guard Trai Turner stay on the inside as opposed to filling in at tackle. Or vice-versa, Lamp could move inside and Turner could remain at tackle. Dependent also on the health of tackle Michael Oher and the decision surrounding Mike Remmers, a strong showing by Lamp this weekend would aid in the upcoming decisions regarding the Panthers’ offensive line.

Daeshon Hall, DE – Texas A&M

Height: 6’5″

Weight: 265 pounds

Age: 21

Projected 40-yard Dash: 4.88

Projected Round: 3-5

Opposite projected number one pick Myles Garrett was another future NFL prospect in Hall. Regardless of the decisions surrounding current edge rushers Charles Johnson and Mario Addison the Panthers could use an upgrade at defensive end. Gettleman is well known for his “hog mollies” love affair as drafting a productive lineman is right up his alley.

Despite finishing second in the NFL for sacks, Gettleman is always looking to improve along either the offensive or defensive line. Questions abound around the defensive line and a solid addition to the outside via the draft is a real possibility.

Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE – Villanova

Height: 6’7″

Weight: 280 pounds

Age: 22

Projected 40-yard Dash: 4.72

Projected Round: 2-3

Another key attribute of Gettleman led drafts is his proficiency to select players from smaller schools. Regardless of the competition an individual played against in college the Panthers’ general manager assesses potential and an individual style of play that will translate to the NFL level.

Last offseason cornerback James Bradberry from Samford was the second pick by Carolina and has transitioned into his role as starting cornerback extremely well. Kpassagnon could be a similar type player for Carolina in 2017.

Projected in the second or third round, Gettleman is likely to have better options available during his second pick but Kpassagnon could warrant an early selection with a good showing here.

