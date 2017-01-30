Panthers Senior Bowl Prospect Meetings

The Carolina Panthers met with the following prospects during the Reese’s Senior Bowl last week…

Over the past week head coach Ron Rivera and the Carolina Panthers staff was in Mobile, Alabama for the annual Reese’s Senior Bowl. During the week NFL teams have an opportunity to evaluate and meet with prospects while seeing the draft eligible candidates in live football action up close and personal.

A variety of positions need addressed among the Panthers’ roster and their player meetings reflect just that. Carolina met with six individuals during the week with a focus primarily on defense. Both an elite edge rusher and solid linebacker are expected to be part of the draft in April.

At times coaches will meet with candidates to get a closer look at their understanding of the game and personality. Other instances include wanting to delve further into a possible “red flag” or to see if the player would mesh in the current locker room.

Either way the one-on-one meetings are extremely beneficial as players learn that for the next three months each and every move will be analysed. The Reese’s Senior Bowl presents a first opportunity to impress potential employers for those individuals looking to make the NFL a career.

Following is an analysis of each of the prospects that Rivera and his staff met with during their time in Mobile.

Jamari Staples, WR – Louisville

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 190 pounds

Age: 22

Projected 40-yard Dash: 4.58

Projected Round: 5-7

Lamar Jackson won the Heisman for the 2016 season, but he couldn’t have done it without help from his teammates. Staples contributed in 2016 with 35 receptions for 593 yards with two touchdowns. The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder is a lanky receiver who presents a size mismatch in coverage. He contributed as a junior with 37 catches for 638 yards with three touchdowns. Staples has the ability to produce more, but the Cardinals spread the ball around and also feature a lot of running by Jackson. Staples could be a nice mid-round value in the 2017 NFL Draft.

*Analysis via Charlie Campbell at WalterFootball.com

Ben Gedeon, LB – Michigan

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 243 pounds

Age: 22

Projected 40-yard Dash: 4.85

Projected Round: 3-5

Gedeon is a similar prospect to former Michigan linebacker Jake Ryan, but the post-knee injury version of Ryan. In 2016, Gedeon totaled 106 tackles with 15.5 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks and two passes batted. It was a huge jump over his junior (34 tackles), sophomore (17 tackles) and freshman (19 tackles) totals when he was a backup. Gedeon is a tough run defender, but he could have limitations, athletically, for pass coverage in the NFL.

*Analysis via Charlie Campbell at WalterFootball.com

Zach Banner, OT – USC

Height: 6’8″

Weight: 361 pounds

Age: 23

Projected 40-yard Dash: 5.59

Projected Round: 4-6

Banner and the rest of the USC offensive line didn’t impress against Alabama in the season opener. He played better after that, but dealt with an ankle injury. Sources say that Banner has some athletic talent, but he has big problems with his weight, work ethic and lethargy. While he’s played on the left side at times for the Trojans, Banner is probably more of a smash-mouth right tackle for the NFL. He has a lot of strength at the point attack and obviously is a massive blocker. Banner showed some athleticism by playing some basketball at USC. In 2015, he made two starts at left tackle and the other 12 games at right tackle.

*Analysis via Charlie Campbell at WalterFootball.com

Tarell Basham, DE – Ohio

Height: 6’4″

Weight: 259 pounds

Age: 22

Projected 40-yard Dash: 4.90

Projected Round: 4-6

Every season, there are some small-school prospects who get exposure at the college all-star games, and Basham will get that opportunity at this year’s Senior Bowl. Basham the size to be an edge rusher in the NFL. As a senior, he totaled 50 tackles with 16 tackles for a loss, 11.5 sacks, and two passes broken up. Basham had some modest sack production as a junior (5.5), sophomore (4), and freshman (7.5). He ended his career with 40 tackles for a loss, 28.5 sacks, and six forced fumbles. A strong week in Mobile could see his stock really rise.

*Analysis via Charlie Campbell at WalterFootball.com

Tyus Bowser, LB – Houston

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 244 pounds

Age: 21

Projected 40-yard Dash: N/A

Projected Round: 4-6

Bowser was looking for a huge senior season, coming off of a junior year where he started every game, making 50 tackles, 6.5 for loss, and 5.5 sacks. Unfortunately, a fight with one of his teammates resulted in his missing a month with a broken orbital bone. He overcame that setback to still garner second-team all-conference honors, leading the team with 8.5 sacks among his 12 tackles for loss in just eight games. Bowser played basketball and football over his first two years on campus. He played all games on the gridiron as a freshman (26 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks) and sophomore (13 tackles, 3.5 TFL, three sacks), starting once each season.

*Analysis via Lance Zierlein at NFL.com

Isaac Rochell, DE – Notre Dame

Height: 6’4″

Weight: 282 pounds

Age: 21

Projected 40-yard Dash: 5.34

Projected Round: 3-5

In 2016, Rochell racked up 56 tackles with seven for a loss and one sack. He has some quickness at the point of attack with the ability to cause disruption in the backfield. In 2015, Rochell was a productive defender next to Sheldon Day. Rochell totaled 63 tackles with 7.5 for a loss, one sack and two passes batted there. He had 39 tackles and 2.5 sacks as a sophomore.

Judging by these meetings the Panthers’ focus is currently on defense at edge and linebacker. Also, expect both an offensive tackle and receiver to hear their name called when the Panthers are on the clock in April. No mention of a running back or safety could indicate their sights are possibly set on prospects who weren’t in attendance at these positions.

One of the first steps in the process, Carolina will continue their talent evaluation with individual workouts and the NFL Combine before the draft.

*Analysis via Charlie Campbell at WalterFootball.com

This article originally appeared on