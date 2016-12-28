Panthers: Ron Rivera On the Hot Seat

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera’s seat is heating up after his worst season in Charlotte…

Entering the final weekend of the regular season the Carolina Panthers will conclude their worst season under head coach Ron Rivera. Quarterback Cam Newton, the reigning league MVP, has struggled behind an offensive line that was originally impacted before being decimated by injury.

General manager Dave Gettleman let an All-Pro corner walk for nothing in return following a rescission of the franchise tag and instead drafted three cornerbacks in the NFL draft.

Two of those corners have developed nicely and appear to be the future at the position but the retooling of a stout defense seems to have come at a disappointing time for some.

Newton is in the prime of his career while fellow stars tight end Greg Olsen and linebacker Thomas Davis near the end of theirs. Running back Jonathan Stewart, receiver Ted Ginn, and safety Kurt Coleman are all also playing with limited time remaining in the league.

The Carolina Panthers window of opportunity is closing and instead of doubling down on a 15-1 regular season and Super Bowl appearance, Carolina retooled and will finish 2016 with a losing record.

Sunday marks the final game of head coach Ron Rivera’s sixth season at the helm. Only twice has he posted a winning record. Despite three playoff appearances and back-to-back-to-back NFC South division titles, Rivera has only a 53-40-1 record.

Not counting 2015, Rivera is 39-42-1. For comparison Rex Ryan was 15-16 over two seasons and was recently fired from Buffalo. Rivera over the same span is 14-18-1.

The beneficiary of a terrible NFC South in 2014 the Carolina Panthers won the division with a losing record. Losers of six straight following a tie the Panthers won four in a row to conclude the season and salvage Rivera’s job. At that point Rivera was 28-32-1 with one divisional title and playoff loss but feeling the heat.

Four wins and a second divisional title bought Rivera an extension.

Feeling the heat again, Rivera definitely deserves an opportunity to return in 2017. Despite the numbers barring the inclusion of 2015, that season did happen. Rivera guided the Carolina Panthers to a 15-1 regular season record and their second franchise Super Bowl appearance.

Blessed with available cap room and a roster in need of a tweak instead of an overhaul both Gettleman and Rivera will be tested next season. Responding to the heat once before, Rivera is capable of bringing the ultimate prize back to Carolina in 2017.

