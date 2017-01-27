Panthers Players Enjoying Pro Bowl, Orlando, and Family

Four Carolina Panthers took to the field at the ESPN World Wide of Sports on Thursday to participate in group activities prepare for Sunday’s Pro Bowl…

Carolina Panthers Thomas Davis, Greg Olsen, Mike Tolbert, and Trai Turner all traveled to Orlando, Florida for participation in the NFL Pro Bowl. On the weekend before the Lombardi winner is crowned, players from both conferences join forces for an exciting exhibition.

Thursday was the inaugural Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, where Davis helped lead the NFC in the Power Relay challenge. After lifting a 250-pound wall, pulling 300-pound blocks alongside Buccaneers’ defensive lineman Gerald McCoy, and pushing a 700-pound sled with Eagles’ center Jason Kelce, Davis and company passed the torch to Cowboys’ running back Ezekiel Elliott for a fast sprint through a foam wall to finish the competition.

Davis made sure to let his followers on social media know who was the winner.

Later in the day, Davis took the field again for some dodgeball. With the Skills Showdown tied at two a piece between the two NFL conferences, it was up to the fifth and final dodgeball contest to determine the winner.

Davis was eliminated by Chris Harris Jr. of the Broncos, but ultimately the NFC won the competition and Skills Showdown.

For Davis, 33, this is the first Pro Bowl of his career. Despite being a consistent mainstay on Carolina’s roster, Davis had yet to crack the list of invitations to the league’s best of the best until last season. However, Davis could not attend due to the Panthers’ appearance in Super Bowl 50.

Throughout the weekend, Davis has been taking to social media to show his appreciation for his teammates and those that have helped him throughout his career.

I'm super excited to be able to share my Probowl experience with my high school coach. Thanks coach McFather for believing in me. pic.twitter.com/jtquIttVas — Thomas Davis (@ThomasDavisSDTM) January 26, 2017

For all players, Pro Bowl weekend is one that can be celebrated with family and friends.

One of the highest destinations in “The City Beautiful” is Disney World, which includes the ESPN World Wide of Sports Complex for Thursday and Friday’s events. Fullback Tolbert talked with Jason Beede of UCF Knights 24/7 about how family personally affected this weekend.

On the Panthers’ Instagram account, tight end Greg Olsen made sure to show some love to all fans. Olsen, who is a finalist for the Walter Peyton Man of the Year award won the Charity Challenge portion of the contest. Fans used social media posts to help Olsen receive a $25,000 check for his charity Receptions for Research.

We got your back Greg! #KeepPounding A video posted by Carolina Panthers (@panthers) on Jan 26, 2017 at 12:22pm PST

Even bigger than the football game, is the football family that is created.

Tolbert hitches a ride #ProBowl A photo posted by Carolina Panthers (@panthers) on Jan 27, 2017 at 10:09am PST

The 2017 NFL Pro Bowl will kickoff Sunday night at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

