Panthers Past and Present Honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Carolina Panthers past and present took to social media in order to honor civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday…

Today, the United States of America celebrates an individual who helped build bridges in an attempt to heal the racial divide tearing at our country. Along with the rest of the nation many Carolina Panthers, both past and present voiced their respect via social media.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would have turned 88 yesterday, but despite his premature death his vision for a better tomorrow still remains. King Jr. was a leader, source of inspiration, and activist who worked hard to achieve the rights of many African-American individuals who felt without a voice. Through civil disobedience, King Jr. led demonstrations such as marches in Washington D.C. that still resonate with so many today.

In his famous March on Washington in the summer of 1963, King Jr. delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech that implanted him into the fabric of modern-American history forever.

Following are a few excerpts from members of the Panthers family.

The Official Carolina Panthers Account

Honoring the life and the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/NF81ddnCyR — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 16, 2017

Colin Cole, former Panthers defensive tackle

Choose: Purpose over Popularity. Love over Hate. Light over Darkness. Service to others over Selfishness. Action over Silence. #MLKDAY pic.twitter.com/QTojsoOYwY — Colin Cole (@ColinCole91) January 16, 2017

Steve Smith Sr., former Panther and recently retired wide receiver

He spoke, He stood and He die for something greater than himself! Today we honor and celebrate a great Man #MLKDAY pic.twitter.com/GcPJ3SpYUm — Steve Smith Sr (@89SteveSmith) January 16, 2017

Roman Harper, former Panthers’ safety

Thank you Martin Luther King Jr for modeling dedication, perseverance, legacy and FAMILY!! #mlkday pic.twitter.com/f7erYzlQ3Z — Roman Harper (@Harp41) January 16, 2017

Travelle Wharton, former Panthers offensive tackle

Tre Boston, current Panthers safety

Thank you, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Because of you I'm able to live out my dreams each and everyday!! #MLKDay #CelebratingGreatness pic.twitter.com/tmpOaDbYKe — Tre Boston (@TreBos10) January 16, 2017

Mike Tolbert, current Panthers’ fullback

Dr. King’s message continues to inspire and provide a sense of hope even nearly 50 years following his death. His legacy remains an inspiration as athletes, celebrities, and the nation paid their respect to the civil rights leader in their own individual ways.

Many of his words still have application in today’s America. Dr. King was not only concerned about the civil rights of African Americans but moral justice for everyone.

You can read a list of other NFL players honor King Jr. here.

This article originally appeared on