Panthers: Offensive Line Depth an Issue

To say that the Carolina Panthers tackle situation in 2016 was a mess may be an understatement. Michael Oher played in just three games and it forced Mike Remmers to move from right tackle to left tackle. Remmers was already problematic on the weak side and moving to Newton’s blind side only made things worse.

Daryl Williams slotted into the right side for ten starts, but an injury ended his season early. It forced the Panthers to push their right guard Trai Turner to right tackle for four games and needless to say, he was better at his home position.

Depth and clarity were nowhere to be found in 2016. Believe it or not, heading into 2017 there may be less clarity than last year. Remmers is a free agent and may find more money on the open market. Another report recently surfaced that Michael Oher, who suffered a concussion in September remains in the concussion protocol. With a head injury there is no timetable and anything from a missed 2017 to an early retirement is still in play. That said, the Panthers may have two starters at the tackle position that were not even on the roster last season.

Having at least one player penciled in at every other position makes offensive tackle the clear cut biggest need for Carolina. The question now becomes how do they address it?

It appears to be a weak class of tackles for the NFL draft and whether any options are even worth the eighth overall pick is a legitimate question. David Gettleman has already made it clear he will not reach to fill a hole if the value is not there, so expecting a tackle in the first round may not be in the plans. Still, it is safe to say at least one tackle will certainly be drafted in 2017, whether early or late.

On top of that, free agency is not really the place to find a solution at such a valued position. Andrew Whitworth, Riley Reiff, and Ricky Wagner are likely the top names of the offensive line group. However, all could re-sign with their current team and if not, they may cost more than their value.

They could go for unproven talent such as Matt Kalil but does he, deemed a bust by many, paired with a rookie mid-round pick really make the Panthers comfortable? It will be a looming question all offseason and they may head into 2017 with just as many questions as they had when leaving 2016.

