Panthers NFL Draft: Five Safety Targets

Five safeties the Carolina Panthers could be targeting in the NFL Draft

Continuing to compete the Carolina Panthers put together a strong showing on Monday night against Washington. After being embarrassed during their last prime time appearance Monday’s victory continued a nice rebound since the bye eight weeks ago.

This past summer the Panthers signed safety Kurt Coleman to a three-year contract extension while fellow safety Tre Boston will be entering the final year of his deal in 2017. Last season general manager Dave Gettleman focused on the corner position after the departure of All-Pro Josh Norman to Washington.

Boston is in his first full season as the starter and Coleman has been enjoying a recent resurgence but Carolina could be eyeing some depth and competition in the back end of the defense with a mid round draft pick next year.

Who might the Carolina Panthers be targeting for such a selection to push Boston and possibly be groomed by Coleman before making their impact felt?

1. FISH SMITHSON, Kansas (6’1″ – 210 pounds) Projected Round: 2-3

On the season, Smithson totaled 93 tackles with seven passes broken up, four interceptions and two forced fumbles. He has played really well in pass coverage and run defense. Smithson could be a steal. In 2015 on an 0-12 team, Smithson led the nation with 7.9 solo tackles per game on 87 solo tackles. He totaled 111 stops with two interceptions, five passes broken up and one forced fumble on the year. One general manager told WalterFootball.com that in studying pre-draft tape, Smithson has really jumped out at them and they’re excited to watch him this fall.

*Analysis via Charlie Campbell at WalterFootball.com

2. AHMAD THOMAS, Oklahoma (6’0″ – 215 pounds) Projected Round: 3-4

Thomas has 59 tackles with two for a loss, two passes broken up and one sack on the year. In 2015, Thomas totaled 75 tackles with three interceptions and three passes broken up. He had 75 tackles and a pick the year before. Thomas is a solid run defender who could rise with a big season in pass coverage.

*Analysis via Charlie Campbell at WalterFootball.com

3. EDDIE JACKSON, Alabama (6’0″ – 194 pounds) Projected Round: 3-5

Jackson was solid for Alabama as its deep free safety. On the year, he totaled 24 tackles with two passes broken up, one interception that was returned 55 yards for a touchdown, and two punts returned for touchdowns. His season ended after eight games due to a broken leg. Jackson massively improved after a move to safety from cornerback for 2015. He had six interceptions, 46 tackles and two passes broken up there in the new position last season. Jackson has looked natural as a coverage free safety who can cover in man and play the deep centerfield. As a sophomore, Jackson was a corner who totaled 41 tackles with six passes broken up and one interception. He had 19 tackles with two passes broken up and a pick in 2013. Jackson needs to continue to add weight to tackle in the NFL.

*Analysis via Charlie Campbell at WalterFootball.com

4. JOHNATHAN FORD, Auburn (6’0″ – 203 pounds) Projected Round: 3-4

Ford has 59 tackles with seven passes broken up. He is a solid, but unspectacular, defender for Auburn who can contribute in pass coverage and run defense. Ford has been a solid defender for Auburn the past few seasons. In 2015, he totaled 118 tackles with one sack, two passes broken up and two interceptions, plus showed that he is a threat as a kick returner. As a sophomore, Ford had 93 tackles with three interceptions.

*Analysis via Charlie Campbell at WalterFootball.com

5. MALIK HOOKER, Ohio State (6’2″ – 205 pounds) Projected Round: 1

Hooker has been one of the breakout draft prospects in 2016. He has totaled 67 tackles with five for a loss, .5 sacks, four passes broken up and six interceptions with three returned for touchdowns this season. The evaluators who love Hooker feel he is a safety who can do it all. In coverage, he is fast and athletic with the skills to defend the deep part of the field. Sources also say Hooker has the length and strength to play in the tackle box. They also like how Hooker drives down on the ball. They feel he is a fast, rangy defender with good ball skills. Right now, they think Hooker is on his way to being a top-20 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Two top national scouts from NFC teams said that Hooker’s skill set is the best they’ve seen from a safety since Eric Berry. They like Hooker more than Jamal Adams, Jabrill Peppers or Marcus Maye. One scout said, in his opinion, Hooker could end up being an elite safety prospect comparable to Berry or the late Sean Taylor. Many in the scouting community feel that Taylor was the best of the best in terms of safety prospects this century. Both of these scouts believe that Hooker is a future top-10 pick. Some other team sources said they have been impressed by Hooker, but at this point, think he would be rated behind Adams and Peppers for them. Numerous team sources believe that Hooker is going to end up being their top-rated safety for the 2017 NFL Draft.

*Analysis via Charlie Campbell at WalterFootball.com

The priority given to the safety position by Gettleman will ultimately determine who is available when the Carolina Panthers are on the clock. Known for often selecting the best player available regardless of team need or position, Gettleman could be eyeing a safety early if one has not been taken when Carolina picks in Round 1. However, with his well documented love for linemen a safety with ability to immediately have an impact may be a few years away.

