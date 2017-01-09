Panthers NFL Draft: 5 Edge Targets

Five defensive ends the Carolina Panthers could be targeting in the NFL Draft…

The Carolina Panthers were second in the NFL with 47 sacks during the 2016 season. Led by free agent to be Mario Addison (9.5) the Panthers could be targeting an edge pass rusher in the NFL Draft. Even if Carolina elects to retain Addison they could use help on the outside.

Veteran Charles Johnson finished last season with four sacks but will also be a free agent. Carolina has areas for improvement on both sides of the football and if both Addison and Johnson are retained these could be addressed in the draft. After Addison expressed interest in returning, it remains to be seen at what price. Johnson is nearing retirement and Addison enjoyed a breakout season, but general manager Dave Gettleman’s perception is what matters.

If neither suits up as a Panther in 2017, the defensive end position will need to be addressed either by free agency or the draft. Who might the Carolina Panthers be targeting for such a selection? Following are one prime pick and four mid-to-late rounders who could hear their name called when the Panthers are on the clock.

1. CHARLES HARRIS, Missouri (6’3″ – 260 pounds)

Projected Round: 1-2

Harris (6-3, 235) is a speedy edge rusher who broke out in 2015 with 56 tackles, 18.5 tackles for a loss, seven sacks and two forced fumbles. He was a backup as a redshirt freshman in 2014 and notched two sacks. Harris needs to add weight for the NFL. What Harris does the best is get after the quarterback. He is a fast edge rusher with a fantastic first-step. He quickly gets penetration into the backfield and shows a nice ability to finish off plays. Harris is a fast edge rusher who can burn tackles with pure speed around the corner. Not only is his speed dangerous, but Harris shows some good moves with an excellent spin move back to the inside. He has some speed-to-power skills with the ability to fight offensive tackles. Harris also possesses some functional strength for the pass rush and shows quality read-and-react skills. Aside from his run defense, Harris could use work on improving a few things. Running more hoop drills could help him to sink his hips better, as there have been instances when he looked a little stiff hipped. Harris has a good starting point for pass-rushing moves that is a lot more advanced than many early round pass-rushers who just rely on their natural athleticisms, but continuing to developed more moves and master his current ones is always a good idea. Harris should continue to refine and expand his moves arsenal. He also should work on his hand usage to continue to get better at as using his hands and feet at the same time. For the NFL, I think Harris would be an excellent fit as a 3-4 outside linebacker. He has a good body type for that. He could remain a 4-3 defensive end, but he could have problems in run defense in that scheme.

*Analysis via Charlie Campbell at WalterFootball.com

2. DEMARCUS WALKER, Florida State (6’3″ – 281 pounds)

Projected Round: 1-2

Walker has had a phenomenal 2016 season that started with an electric opener of 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles to help lead a huge Florida State comeback over Ole Miss. This season, he has 64 tackles with 15 sacks, 17.5 tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles and two passes batted. Walker has been a pass-rushing force at the point of attack. For the NFL, his body type would fit best as a 3-4 outside linebacker, and he might want to trim down some weight for that role. While some were projecting Walker to be a first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, WalterFootball.com sources shared that they were giving him second-day grades before he decided to return to the Seminoles. Walker enjoyed a breakout junior season with 10.5 sacks with 15.5 tackles for a loss, five passes batted, 58 tackles and four forced fumbles. He has a tweener body type for the NFL, but has shown the ability to get after the quarterback. As a sophomore, Walker recorded 38 tackles and a sack. Walker is a bit short on length to be a 4-3 defensive end in the NFL. His body type also isn’t a great fit to be a 3-4 outside linebacker or defensive end. The similar body type of former Florida defensive end/tackle Jonathan Bullard helped push him down to the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

*Analysis via Charlie Campbell at WalterFootball.com

3. CARL LAWSON, Auburn (6’2″ – 257 pounds)

Projected Round: 2-3

In 2016, Lawson has 28 tackles with 12.5 for a loss, nine sacks and one forced fumble. He is a quick edge rusher who will fit best as a 3-4 outside linebacker in the NFL. Lawson has a first-round skill set, but injuries have derailed his career. If he stays healthy for 2016 though, he could easily rise. In last season’s opener against Louisville, Lawson made four tackles, two for a loss and one sack in the first half before hurting his hip. That injury caused him to miss half the season. Lawson came back and played well against Ole Miss. He looked good and was a challenge for Rebels star left tackle Laremy Tunsil. Over the course of his limited 2015 season, Lawson totaled 17 tackles, 2.5 for a loss and two sacks. He missed the entire 2014 season with an injury. Lawson is a fast edge rusher with natural pass-rushing skills, but he hasn’t been able to stay healthy.

*Analysis via Charlie Campbell at WalterFootball.com

4. TANOH KPASSAGNON, Villanova (6’7″ – 290 pounds)

Projected Round: 2-3

Kpassagnon recorded 45 tackles with 21.5 for a loss, 11 sacks, one forced fumble and a pass batted in 2016. Sources from multiple teams said they see Kpassagnon being selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Kpassagnon has impressed NFL sources in their scouting of fall practices. In 2015, he totaled 33 tackles with 6.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for a loss, two blocked kicks and a forced fumble. Evaluators believe that Kpassagnon is raw, but that the skill set is there with a lot of upside to develop. Sources say that Kpassagnon is a perfect fit as a five-technique defensive end in a 3-4 defense. Defensive ends with his measurements are in demand, and teams believe that a strong season could result in Kpassagnon being selected in the second or third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

*Analysis via Charlie Campbell at WalterFootball.com

5. DAESHON HALL, Texas (6’6″ – 260 pounds)

Projected Round: 3-5

In 2016, Hall has 46 tackles with 10.5 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass batted. He’s had some good games for the Aggies, but hasn’t been consistent in pass-rush production. Hall has been solid against the run as a senior. Hall looked poised to break out last season after picking up an impressive four sacks against Louisville in Week 1. However, that performance was an anomaly, as the junior finished 2015 with a total of 54 tackles with 12.5 for a loss, seven sacks and two forced fumbles. Despite seeing great pass-rushing opportunities playing across from Myles Garrett, Hall wasn’t consistent. Hall is a fast edge rusher who has to show more consistency and was wise to return for his senior year. In 2014 as a sophomore, he recorded 29 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

*Analysis via Charlie Campbell at WalterFootball.com

Known to target players from smaller schools at some point in the draft, Gettleman could have his eyes set on Kpassagnon from Villanova to secure the edge. However, the re-signing of Johnson and/or Addison will help determine where Gettleman targets a defensive end in the draft. If neither remains a Panther expect a defensive end edge rusher to hear his name called sooner rather than later on draft day.

