Panthers’ Michael Oher cited for assaulting Uber driver

Panthers offensive tackle Michael Oher was cited for assaulting an Uber driver in Nashville, Tennessee in an incident that was reported April 14, according to multiple reports.

Oher, 30, whose early life was the subject of the Michael Lewis book and ensuing film The Blind Side, has a May 8 court date for his misdemeanor assault charge.

According to an incident report, the altercation took place after tempers flared as the driver took Oher and four friends to a restaurant. Upon arrival, things turned physical between Oher and the driver. Oher had to be restrained by his friends.

“We are aware an incident occurred involving Michael,'' Panthers spokesman Steven Drummond said in a statement. “We have no further comment at this time.''

Oher missed much of the 2016 season with a concussion.

