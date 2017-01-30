Panthers Making the Case: Michael Griffin

Should the Carolina Panthers extend Michael Griffin or let him walk in 2017?

As the offseason approaches and free agency gets closer, we make the case for and against signing each Carolina Panthers free agent. For this edition, we examine the case of safety, Michael Griffin .

EXTEND:

Griffin has been an established veteran and starter in the NFL since 2007. The Panthers’ secondary is the most inexperienced unit on the team and to have a veteran like Griffin in the locker room setting a tone in how to prepare yourselves for games is an underrated factor. Griffin had been with the Tennessee Titans for his entire career, but at age 31, the team moved on from him.

He is not at the age and skill level to be a 16-game starter, but last season due to injuries provided six starts for the Panthers. To have not only a leader, but a player who can jump in and at the very least know his assignments is worth a roster position.

Griffin will not be a hot commodity and in playing for only two teams, he probably would not mind the continuity of staying in Carolina, even if it were on a one-year veteran minimum deal. It would not be the worst idea.

LET WALK:

In Griffin’s six starts, he showed why the Titans moved on from him after nine seasons with the team. He is now past his peak and on the decline physically. If he were re-signed, it would surely be in a reserve only role. The Panthers have two safeties currently signed in Kurt Coleman and Tre Boston, so that is not a problem.

Carolina does have some options to fill in for depth. Dean Marlowe is currently signed on for another season and while Colin Jones is a free agent, he is younger and most likely a cheaper option to re-sign than Griffin. Add in that safety is likely a position that the Panthers will hit in the draft at some point and it is easy to see the Panthers moving on from him in 2017.

