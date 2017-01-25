Panthers Making the Case: Mario Addison

Should the Carolina Panthers extend Mario Addison or let him walk in 2017?

As the offseason approaches and free agency gets closer, we will make the case for and against signing each Carolina Panthers free agent. For this edition, we examine the case of defensive end Mario Addison.

EXTEND:

Addison led the team in sacks during 2016. He was second in 2015, leading all defensive ends and over the past three seasons has led the position in opposing quarterback takedowns. One-half

sack shy of 10 last year was a career high and could point to him potentially hitting his stride. Recently Addison has seen a bigger role in the Panthers defense.

Anticipating a breakout season, Kony Ealy underproduced from his expectations, however lofty. Charles Johnson is a free agent as well and if the Panthers let Addison walk, there is a chance that edge rusher becomes the team’s biggest need this offseason. For a team with deficiencies elsewhere, it would be nice to at least have some faith in the pass rush moving forward.

LET WALK:

Seems like the perfect time for Addison to have his breakout season, right? This is a player who was drafted in 2011 and during his first five NFL seasons recorded16 sacks. Then during the one season where he is due to earn his last meaningful contract, he bursts onto the scene with over half of his career sack total in just one year. At age 30, his 2016 season could be the peak of production and the best you will see from his sack numbers.

Addison also had the third highest number of snaps when it comes to Panthers’ defensive ends. That includes receiving less snaps than Charles Johnson, who also is a free agent this offseason. With Addison’s high sack total he will be expecting a large payday.

If not in Carolina, it will eventually come elsewhere. Johnson is a cheaper option and has been a core player on this team longer. The Panthers would be settling with Addison and may be better off betting on a younger, unproven name to have a similar three-year run to what they found in him.

