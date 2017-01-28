Panthers Making the Case: Kyle Love

Should the Carolina Panthers extend Kyle Love or let him walk in 2017?

As the offseason approaches and free agency gets closer, we make the case for and against signing each Carolina Panthers free agent. For this edition, we examine the case of defensive tackle, Kyle Love.

EXTEND:

In terms of veteran defensive line depth, are you going to find anyone better than Love? He is 30 years old and has to know he is not going to be signed as a starter. Love has spent the past three seasons with the Panthers and despite just two starts, he played 224 and 328 defensive snaps in the past two seasons respectively. Over that two-year run he has 4.5 sacks and 35 tackles.

The Panthers are staring down the barrel of Kawann Short negotiations. If they let Short slip away, a lot of pressure will be put on former first round pick and now second-year player Vernon Butler. Butler has limited experience and spent some time last season on the injury report; missing six games. Why would Carolina not want to add defensive depth to either rotate behind Butler or rotate with Butler behind Short and Star Lotulelei next season?

LET WALK:

If the Panthers are going to pay for Short it makes pinching for pennies at other positions a reality. Paul Soliai is signed and a Short return would leave a foursome up front consisting of Soliai, Short, Lotulelei, and Butler. That makes Love extremely expendable. A veteran contract of an individual who has been in the league for eight years will be a bit pricier than that of a sixth or seventh round draft pick.

When considering a fifth defensive tackle, Carolina does not need any additional options. Hoping for the best with Short’s contract extension coupled with better health, Love would most likely see another dip in his snap count next season.

If it saves Carolina the extra money it will take to re-sign Short, the Panthers have to let Love walk.

This article originally appeared on