Panthers Making the Case: Colin Jones

Should the Carolina Panthers extend Colin Jones or let him walk in 2017?

As the offseason approaches and free agency gets closer, we make the case for and against signing each Carolina Panthers free agent. For this edition, we examine the case of safety, Colin Jones.

EXTEND:

Jones is your classic special teams player that every team needs. He has been with the Panthers since 2012 and has about three times as many special teams snaps as he does defensive plays. Last year, he put in 269 special teams snaps and recorded six tackles covering kicks.

He also recorded a defensive start this season contributing two tackles in that area as well. Jones has limited upside and the goal is not for him to start. However, depth in the NFL is vital and being familiar with the defense and the locker room means one less personality or scheme fit to worry about.

He brings continuity and value to one area of the game. He will be a cheap sign and the real question is why the heck would you not bring him back?

LET WALK:

He has no upside as a starter and while providing help on special teams, he is not the special team’s captain or a vital piece to that unit. When examining the safety position, at least two names are already locked in on the roster in 2017. Kurt Coleman leads the unit while Tre Boston was a regular starter last season and has one year left on his current contract.

Dean Marlowe is also signed and while he has not been provided much playing time, landing on injured reserve last season, he is signed and at age 24 could certainly transition into a similar role. The Panthers have been linked to a safety in a lot of draft talk and whether that be in the first round or later, it could extend the list to four safeties officially signed on to the team for 2017.

Jeremy Cash is not necessarily a safety but can provide the same role as Jones on special teams. Add in Michael Griffin, a veteran free agent who may want to re-sign, and you find four or five safeties and at least two players with special teams value to replace Jones.

If a team wants to bet on his special team’s ability as a low-risk type of player, the Panthers should have no worries letting him walk.

