Panthers: Linebacker Depth An Issue

Two of the Carolina Panthers three starting linebackers were nominated to the Pro Bowl during a down 2016 season. Both, in fact, all three will be returning in 2017 yet the position warrants being a focal point for general manager Dave Gettleman and his staff right now.

Currently there are eight Panthers listed on the roster at linebacker but two become unrestricted free agents if not resigned. Those include Ben Jacobs who saw action in only four games and A.J. Klein, a proficient reserve with seven starts last season.

Down to six depending on the decisions made regarding the free agents, two were rookies in 2016. Both Jeremy Cash, who is transitioning from a college safety, and undrafted rookie free agent Jared Norris have potential but require continued development before making an impact.

Starters and Pro Bowl invitees Thomas Davis and Luke Kuechly each have their own surrounding circumstances regarding their sustainability. Davis will be 34 years old at the beginning of next season having already endured three consecutive ACL reconstructions of his right knee.

Kuechly, who is eight years younger, is in the prime of his career. However, two separate concussions have caused him to miss nine games over the past two seasons. With long-term health already an issue, sustaining a third similar injury would be extremely problematic.

Finally, second-year starter Shaq Thompson and David Mayo, a special teams player who sees spotty playing time on defense, round out the roster at linebacker for Carolina.

By resigning both Jacobs and Klein the Panthers would have eight consistent players in arguably their best unit. However, with time closing on Davis’ career, Kuechly’s long-term health in jeopardy, and a variety of skill levels from the supporting cast; depth and productivity are issues.

Gettleman and company should plan to address the needs at linebacker now before having it forced upon them.

