Panthers help police pursue charges against fan after fight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) The Panthers say they’ve identified the Carolina fan who assaulted another fan during Thursday night’s game against the Eagles.

Panthers executive director of risk management Lance Emory said in a statement Friday the team is working with Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department to ”pursue charges to the fullest extent of the law, ” though the team did not release the names of the people involved.

A video released on social media showed a fan wearing a Cam Newton jersey standing up and punching a fan seated behind him in the face four times, bloodying his face before others stepped in to stop him. The fan who delivered the punches left before security arrived.

Emory says the Panthers ”are committed to a fan-friendly and family-friendly stadium experience” and said the behavior is ”unacceptable and will not be condoned.”

—

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL