Panthers Game Day: Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Week 17

The Carolina Panthers 2016 season ends on Sunday…

As the calendar turns to 2017 the Carolina Panthers gladly close the door on a disappointing 2016 season. Fresh off of a Super Bowl appearance the expectations were high for Carolina during training camp. After numerous injuries and a slow 1-5 start, those expectations dwindled as the Panthers attempted to salvage the season.

Injuries remain a headline as safety Tre Boston, receiver Devin Funchess, and defensive lineman Ryan Delaire all landed on the Injured Reserve list this week. Backup quarterback Derek Anderson has also been ruled out with an undisclosed illness and linebacker Luke Kuechly will miss his sixth straight game.

During a Week 5 meeting in Charlotte, the Bucs pulled off the narrow victory when kicker Roberto Aguayo made a 38-yard attempt as time expired after missing two earlier field goals. Carolina turned the ball over four times as Anderson filled in for the injured Cam Newton on a Monday night.

2016 SEASON: CAROLINA PANTHERS (6-9) at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (8-7)

KICKOFF: 1:00 PM ET

TV: FOX

LOCATION: Raymond James Stadium

WEATHER: 80 degrees, 67% humidity, SSE 11mph wind, 10% precipitation

LAST MEETING: 17-14, TB – Oct. 10, 2016 (WEEK 5)

KEY MATCH-UP: CAR Defense vs. RB – Jacquizz Rodgers

The Carolina Panthers defense gave up over 100 yards to reserve running back Jacquizz Rodgers during the first meeting in Carolina. Not only was Rodgers able to contribute on the ground, but the Bucs reserve also had five receptions.

Regular starter Doug Martin is serving a four game suspension for a violation of the NFL substance abuse policy but was absent the first contest as well. Averaging 4.3 yards per carry this season Rodgers also has two touchdowns. In order to keep Tampa Bay from controlling the clock the Panthers defense needs to keep the Bucs running back below his average.

Carolina’s secondary will have their hands full with receiver Mike Evans, but stopping the run and forcing quarterback Jameis Winston to be one-dimensional will benefit the Panthers. Expect Carolina to compete despite the down season and earn a victory on the road to end the season. Building momentum into the offseason the Carolina Panthers will fight to regain their NFC South crown in 2017.

PREDICTION: CAROLINA PANTHERS- 24, TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS- 21

This article originally appeared on