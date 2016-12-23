Panthers Game Day: Atlanta Falcons – Week 16

The Carolina Panthers aim to play spoiler for the Falcons on Saturday…

Yes, the Carolina Panthers remain playoff eligible entering Week 16 despite their losing record but Atlanta could punch their playoff ticket with a victory.

Looking to clinch their first NFC South championship and playoff appearance since 2012 the Falcons could be celebrating in Charlotte. Carolina can move any party plans by Atlanta to somewhere other than inside Bank of America with a win.

Linebacker Luke Kuechly has cleared the concussion protocol but it remains questionable if he suits up again for the Panthers this season. His play would boost the defense but his long-term health is obviously a concern.

After losing 48-33 and giving up 503 yards through the air in Week 4 the Carolina Panthers secondary has seen some vast changes. Gone are Bene Benwikere and Robert McClain as rookie corners James Bradberry and Daryl Worley have improved their performances with experience. Saturday’s match up against the league’s highest scoring offense provides a stiff challenge.

2016 SEASON: CAROLINA PANTHERS (6-8) vs. ATLANTA FALCONS (9-5)

KICKOFF: 1:00 PM ET

TV: FOX

LOCATION: Bank of America Stadium

WEATHER: 57 degrees, 77% humidity, SW 6mph wind, 20% precipitation

LAST MEETING: 48-33, CAR – Oct. 2, 2016 (WEEK 4)

KEY MATCH-UP: ATL RECEIVERS vs. CAR SECONDARY

The Carolina secondary was overpowered in the last matchup of these two NFC South division rivals but has improved since. Both rookie corners Bradberry and Worley have recently displayed their talents and are quickly adjusting to the NFL.

Behind them safety Kurt Coleman has re-emerged as a ball hawk as he and Tre Boston have provided help over the top. On Saturday each of these four individuals is sure to be tested. After allowing 300-yards to Atlanta’s best receiver Julio Jones in Week 4, every Falcons’ receiver should be ready for this game.

Jones is returning from a toe injury that has had him sidelined over the past two weeks meaning he is hungry and ready to help put Atlanta back in the playoffs. Even if Carolina can contain Jones the Falcons have plenty of other weapons in the passing game to be effective.

Carolina’s secondary will have their hands full in covering each one but individual and overall defensive improvements should help. The games will be different, just as Atlanta handed Carolina their only regular season loss a year ago after being beaten badly, but quarterback Matt Ryan and company celebrate.

PREDICTION: CAROLINA PANTHERS- 31, ATLANTA FALCONS- 38

