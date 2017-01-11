Panthers DC Sean McDermott agrees to be next Bills HC

Panthers DC Sean McDermott has agreed to a contract that makes him the next head coach of the Buffalo Bills.

Rex Ryan’s successor has been named, and it will be the presumed frontrunner, Panthers DC Sean McDermott. Per ESPN’s Dan Graziano, McDermott had a second interview with the Bills today, where it was expected that he would be offered the job by the Bills. This also means that the Panthers will have to look for a new defensive mind to manage their defense.

McDermott will be taking over a 7-9 squad that underwhelmed with second-year HC Rex Ryan at the helm, which lead to his firing on Dec. 27. Another defensive mind to help the Bills struggling defensive unit is certainly needed. It’s important to note that this will be McDermott’s first head coaching job at any level. Perhaps the Bills prefer that, instead of hiring veteran head coaches like Rex Ryan, Wade Phillips, and Chan Gailey as they have in the past.

The Bills brought in several candidates for interviews, including interim HC Anthony Lynn, Cardinals OC Harold Goodwin, Seahawks DC Kris Richard, and their eventual hire, McDermott. All four candidates have no prior NFL head coaching experience. As stated above, the Bills want someone who hasn’t been fired from a previous head coaching position.

The most pressing issue for McDermott could be how he handles QB Tyrod Taylor, who underwent core muscle surgery on January 6. This makes his contract situation complicated. The Bills could potentially end up guaranteeing the QB 27.5 million if he can’t pass a physical by March 11. If this does happen, the Bills would be stuck with Taylor, and he would be very hard to cut. This wouldn’t rule him out for a trade, but not many teams will be willing to pay that salary — even with the need at QB overall in the NFL.

