Panthers claim defensive end Moore off waivers from 49ers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) The Carolina Panthers have claimed defensive end Zach Moore off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers.
The team announced the move Wednesday.
The 6-foot-6, 280-pound Moore entered the NFL in 2014 as a sixth-round draft choice of the New England Patriots. He has had stints with Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings, too.
Moore has eight career tackles and half a sack.
