Panthers: 2017 NFC South Opponents in Detail

An in-depth look at the NFC South opponents of the Carolina Panthers for the 2017 season.

The Carolina Panthers fell from the top of the NFC South division in 2016 after dominating the competition for three seasons. Since the 2002 realignment and invention of the division no team had won back-to-back championships until the Panthers won three in a row from 2013-2015.

During that span Carolina was 14-4 in divisional play.

The Panthers lost more divisional games in 2016 alone.

Losing both games to the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina’s sole divisional win came against the New Orleans Saints on a Thursday night. Overshadowed by the loss of linebacker Luke Kuechly, it would be the only divisional win for a Panthers team that landed in the basement of the NFC South.

Facing each member in a home-and-home series again in 2017, will the Panthers be able to rebound from their disappointing performances last season?

Atlanta Falcons*

2016 RECORD: 11-5

OFFENSE: 2nd 415.8 yds/gm • 1st 33.8 pts/gm

DEFENSE: 25th 371.2 yds/gm • 27th 25.4 pts/gm

ALL-TIME RECORD: 17-27

LAST MEETING: 12/24/2016, LOSS 33-16

*made playoffs

Carolina has now lost three in a row to Atlanta who recently won the NFC Championship. The NFC South will be represented in the Super Bowl for the second straight season, but Carolina needs to improve their play to unseat an Atlanta group that will ride a tremendous wave of momentum into 2017.

They could lose offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan to San Francisco and possibly become victims of the dreaded “Super Bowl hangover” if not victorious in Houston.

Both would be best case scenarios for Carolina.

New Orleans Saints

2016 RECORD: 7-9

OFFENSE: 1st 426.0 yds/gm • 2nd 29.3 pts/gm

DEFENSE: 27th 375.4 yds/gm • 31st 28.4 pts/gm

ALL-TIME RECORD: 24-20

LAST MEETING: 11/17/2016, WIN 23-20

The Saints offense was impressive all year long but their defense couldn’t keep pace. The only team to fall victim to Carolina, New Orleans will look to improve on the defensive side of the football in 2017.

The Saints always seem to play well inside the Superdome, where they defeated the Panthers 41-38, but showed some signs of weakness winning only four home games this season.

Quarterback Drew Brees will be entering his 17th NFL season, at 38-years old, but hasn’t displayed any signs of slowing down any time soon.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2016 RECORD: 9-7

OFFENSE: 18th 346.4 yds/gm • 18th 22.1 pts/gm

DEFENSE: 23rd 367.9 yds/gm • 15th 23.1 pts/gm

ALL-TIME RECORD: 20-13

LAST MEETING: 1/1/2017, LOSS 17-16

An upstart group the Buccaneers challenged Atlanta for the divisional title until late in the season. Tampa Bay defeated Carolina in both games, the latter on a failed two-point Panthers’ conversion attempt going for the win in Week 17.

Last year marked only the fourth time in history that the Buccaneers took both games from the Panthers. Occurring most recently in 2012, the Panthers need to avoid adding any confidence to a relatively young team likely to compete for the divisional title next year.

Quarterback Jameis Winston continued to show signs of improvement and new head coach Dirk Koetter had the Bucs in the mix. Tampa Bay is moving in the right direction and with a few more pieces will not be surprising anyone in 2017.

