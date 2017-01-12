Panthers: 2017 Home Opponents in Detail

An in-depth look at the non-divisional home opponents of the Carolina Panthers for the 2017 season.

The Carolina Panthers finished 2016 with a forgettable 6-10 record. Falling from three straight divisional championships and a Super Bowl appearance to last place in the division. Recent news of defensive coordinator Sean McDermott and linebacker coach Al Holcomb’s departure for Buffalo administer their own question marks for 2017.

A team that rebuilt its’ secondary just one year ago now enters their first offseason without a defensive coordinator. Speculation is that secondary coach Steve Wilks will step into the role calming some fears and adding a steady hand to an already unstable situation.

With Wilks, no big changes would be anticipated, but that decision has not been finalized as of yet. However, opponents are assigned for 2017.

What teams will be visiting Bank of America next season as the Panthers look to rebound from a disappointing year.

Dec 18, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs the ball in the end zone for a touchdown during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at New Era Field. Buffalo beats Cleveland 33 to 13. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills

2016 RECORD: 7-9

OFFENSE: 16th 354.1 yds/gm  • 10th 24.9 pts/gm

DEFENSE: 19th 357.0 yds/gm • 16th 23.6 pts/gm

ALL-TIME RECORD: 1-5

LAST MEETING: 09/15/2013, LOSS 24-23

New head coach Sean McDermott will be making his return to Bank of America Stadium to face his former team.

Dec 24, 2016; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) rolls out against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers*

2016 RECORD: 10-6

OFFENSE: 8th 368.8 yds/gm  • 4th 27.0 pts/gm

DEFENSE: 22nd 363.9 yds/gm • 21st 24.2 pts/gm

ALL-TIME RECORD: 5-9

LAST MEETING: 11/08/2015, WIN 37-29

*made playoffs

Expect to hear more about Mike Dobs and Cam Newton as this game approaches in the fall.

Dec 24, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills free safety Corey Graham (20) dives to try and tackle Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (23) during the second half at New Era Field. The Dolphins beat the Bills 34-31 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins*

2016 RECORD: 10-6

OFFENSE: 24th 332.8 yds/gm  • 17th 22.7 pts/gm

DEFENSE: 29th 382.6 yds/gm • 18th 23.8 pts/gm

ALL-TIME RECORD: 1-4

LAST MEETING: 11/24/2013, WIN 20-16

*made playoffs

The first regular season visit by the Dolphins to Bank of America Stadium since 2009 and only third all-time. Both were Miami victories.

Jan 1, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings

2016 RECORD: 8-8

OFFENSE: 28th 315.1 yds/gm  • 23rd 20.4 pts/gm

DEFENSE: 3rd 314.9 yds/gm • 6th 19.2 pts/gm

ALL-TIME RECORD: 5-8

LAST MEETING: 09/25/2016, LOSS 22-10

Their second straight trip to Charlotte, the Panthers will be looking for better results in 2017.

Dec 11, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) hands off to running back Ryan Mathews (24) during the second quarter against the Washington Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles

2016 RECORD: 7-9

OFFENSE: 22nd 337.4 yds/gm  • 16th 22.9 pts/gm

DEFENSE: 13th 342.8 yds/gm • 12th 20.7 pts/gm

ALL-TIME RECORD: 4-6

LAST MEETING: 10/25/2015, WIN 27-16

Carson Wentz leads the Eagles into Bank of America Stadium during his second season in the league. Both should be improved.

