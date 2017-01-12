Panthers: 2017 Home Opponents in Detail

An in-depth look at the non-divisional home opponents of the Carolina Panthers for the 2017 season.

The Carolina Panthers finished 2016 with a forgettable 6-10 record. Falling from three straight divisional championships and a Super Bowl appearance to last place in the division. Recent news of defensive coordinator Sean McDermott and linebacker coach Al Holcomb’s departure for Buffalo administer their own question marks for 2017.

A team that rebuilt its’ secondary just one year ago now enters their first offseason without a defensive coordinator. Speculation is that secondary coach Steve Wilks will step into the role calming some fears and adding a steady hand to an already unstable situation.

With Wilks, no big changes would be anticipated, but that decision has not been finalized as of yet. However, opponents are assigned for 2017.

What teams will be visiting Bank of America next season as the Panthers look to rebound from a disappointing year.

Buffalo Bills

2016 RECORD: 7-9

OFFENSE: 16th 354.1 yds/gm • 10th 24.9 pts/gm

DEFENSE: 19th 357.0 yds/gm • 16th 23.6 pts/gm

ALL-TIME RECORD: 1-5

LAST MEETING: 09/15/2013, LOSS 24-23

New head coach Sean McDermott will be making his return to Bank of America Stadium to face his former team.

Green Bay Packers*

2016 RECORD: 10-6

OFFENSE: 8th 368.8 yds/gm • 4th 27.0 pts/gm

DEFENSE: 22nd 363.9 yds/gm • 21st 24.2 pts/gm

ALL-TIME RECORD: 5-9

LAST MEETING: 11/08/2015, WIN 37-29

*made playoffs

Expect to hear more about Mike Dobs and Cam Newton as this game approaches in the fall.

Miami Dolphins*

2016 RECORD: 10-6

OFFENSE: 24th 332.8 yds/gm • 17th 22.7 pts/gm

DEFENSE: 29th 382.6 yds/gm • 18th 23.8 pts/gm

ALL-TIME RECORD: 1-4

LAST MEETING: 11/24/2013, WIN 20-16

*made playoffs

The first regular season visit by the Dolphins to Bank of America Stadium since 2009 and only third all-time. Both were Miami victories.

Minnesota Vikings

2016 RECORD: 8-8

OFFENSE: 28th 315.1 yds/gm • 23rd 20.4 pts/gm

DEFENSE: 3rd 314.9 yds/gm • 6th 19.2 pts/gm

ALL-TIME RECORD: 5-8

LAST MEETING: 09/25/2016, LOSS 22-10

Their second straight trip to Charlotte, the Panthers will be looking for better results in 2017.

Philadelphia Eagles

2016 RECORD: 7-9

OFFENSE: 22nd 337.4 yds/gm • 16th 22.9 pts/gm

DEFENSE: 13th 342.8 yds/gm • 12th 20.7 pts/gm

ALL-TIME RECORD: 4-6

LAST MEETING: 10/25/2015, WIN 27-16

Carson Wentz leads the Eagles into Bank of America Stadium during his second season in the league. Both should be improved.

