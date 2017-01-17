Panthers: 2017 Away Opponents in Detail

An in-depth look at the non-divisional road opponents of the Carolina Panthers for the 2017 season.

The Carolina Panthers won only two road games during the 2016 season. Looking to improve on that mark and rebound from a forgettable 6-10 overall record the Panthers hope to perform better in 2017.

Already faced with some coaching changes, the roster itself will look different when training camp opens for next season. General manager Dave Gettleman will be making some tough decisions as he and head coach Ron Rivera look to improve the roster.

What teams will the Panthers be visiting next season as they look to rebound from their disappointing road performances last season?

Chicago Bears

2016 RECORD: 3-13

OFFENSE: 15th 356.5 yds/gm • 28th 17.4 pts/gm

DEFENSE: 15th 346.8 yds/gm • 24th 24.9 pts/gm

ALL-TIME RECORD: 4-5

LAST MEETING: 10/5/2014, WIN 31-24

Lots of storylines here despite both teams being a year removed from down seasons. Head coach Ron Rivera returns to where he played in Chicago to face a team coached by the third Panthers’ head coach in franchise history, John Fox.

Detroit Lions*

2016 RECORD: 9-7

OFFENSE: 21st 338.8 yds/gm • 20th 21.6 pts/gm

DEFENSE: 18th 354.8 yds/gm • 13th 22.4 pts/gm

ALL-TIME RECORD: 5-2

LAST MEETING: 09/14/2014, WIN 24-7

*made playoffs

Visiting Ford Field for the third time in history, Carolina’s only victory came back during the 2005 season.

New England Patriots*

2016 RECORD: 14-2

OFFENSE: 4th 386.2 yds/gm • 3rd 27.6 pts/gm

DEFENSE: 8th 326.4 yds/gm • 1st 15.6 pts/gm

ALL-TIME RECORD: 3-3

LAST MEETING: 11/18/2013, WIN 24-20

*made playoffs

The Panthers only win in New England came during their inaugural 1995 season in the old Foxboro Stadium. Since, the Panthers and Patriots have shared some intense games including Super Bowl XXXVIII.

New York Jets

2016 RECORD: 5-11

OFFENSE: 26th 329.2 yds/gm • 30th 17.2 pts/gm

DEFENSE: 11th 342.4 yds/gm • 28th 25.6 pts/gm

ALL-TIME RECORD: 3-3

LAST MEETING: 12/15/2013, WIN 30-20

This will be the Panthers first trip to MetLife Stadium that opened in 2010.

San Francisco 49ers

2016 RECORD: 2-14

OFFENSE: 31st 308.1 yds/gm • 27th 19.3 pts/gm

DEFENSE: 32nd 406.4 yds/gm • 32nd 30.0 pts/gm

ALL-TIME RECORD: 12-8

LAST MEETING: 09/18/2016, WIN 46-27

Meeting for the second consecutive season, Carolina returns to the site of their Super Bowl 50 loss for the first time.

